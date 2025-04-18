IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS head-to-head, Bangalore weather forecast, toss stats

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Punjab Kings in Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2025 at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As IPL 2025 gathers momentum, a total of 74 matches are scheduled across 13 cities, with the playoffs approaching fast — Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator are set for May 20 and 21 in Hyderabad, while Qualifier 2 and the grand finale will take place in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively.

RCB currently sit third on the points table with four victories and two defeats from six outings. They are coming off a dominant 8-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals and will be keen to continue the winning momentum. However, both of their losses this season have come on home turf, and rectifying their record at Chinnaswamy will be a key focus for the team.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings enter this clash riding high on confidence after pulling off a remarkable 16-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders. In that game, they defended a modest total of 111 — the lowest ever defended in IPL history — a feat that underlines their bowling strength. With an identical record of four wins and two losses, PBKS occupy the fourth spot on the table.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs PBKS playing 11, RCB batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups Given both teams' current form and standings, this promises to be an exciting and tightly contested encounter.

Also Read

RCB vs PBKS playing 11 today:

RCB playing 11 (probable): PD Salt (wk), JM Sharma, RM Patidar (C), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, LS Livingstone, KH Pandya, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, B Kumar

PBKS playing 11 (probable): P Simran Singh (wk), S Iyer (C), N Wadhera, GJ Maxwell, Shashank Singh, MP Stoinis, M Jansen, LH Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Xavier Bartlett

RCB vs PBKS head-to-head:

RCB have a slight edge over PBKS in their head-to-head record in the IPL.

Overall

Total matches played: 33

RCB won: 16

PBKS won: 17

N/R: 0

Chinnasway Stadium, Bangalore: RCB vs PBKS weather forecast

Bengaluru’s weather during the IPL season is known for its unpredictability. Although the city usually enjoys mild and pleasant evenings in April and May, sudden rain showers can disrupt play. For the RCB vs PBKS clash in IPL 2025, weather will be closely monitored. Humidity levels can vary and may affect player stamina and ball movement. Evening dew is another factor, often aiding batters and favoring teams chasing, making the toss crucial.

Additionally, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium’s open structure can lead to occasional wind gusts, which might slightly influence the ball’s swing or the flight of aerial shots.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?