IPL 2025: Will rain play spoilsport in RCB vs PBKS cricket match today?

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to feature a high-voltage clash as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on tonight. The match will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with both franchises eyeing a strong statement in their pursuit of a maiden IPL title. However, a slight spell of rain has interrupted proceedings with the toss being delayed at the moment.

Weather Watch: Will Rain Disrupt RCB vs PBKS Clash in Bengaluru?

Fans have reason to be concerned as Bengaluru has experienced persistent rainfall over the past week. Dark clouds continue to hover over the city with light spells of shower already underway, raising doubts about potential weather interruptions.

However, the latest update from Weather.com brings some relief — forecasts suggest a largely dry evening, with only a minimal 1–2% chance of rain during the scheduled game time at 7:30 PM IST. Unless conditions take a sudden turn, the match is likely to proceed without delays. Today's encounter marks the first of two back-to-back fixtures between the sides. Following this evening match, the teams will head north, covering close to 25,000 km, to face off again on Sunday, April 20, at the newly built Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The second game is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.