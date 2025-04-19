IPL 2025: GT vs DC playing 11, GT batters vs DC bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs DC pitch report, highest score, stats at Ahmedabad However, their momentum was recently interrupted by Lucknow Super Giants, who secured a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. Despite setting a competitive total of 180/6, GT couldn’t defend it, as Lucknow chased it down with three balls to spare. Led by Shubman Gill, the 2022 champions will be eager to return to winning form and potentially reclaim the top spot on the points table. Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 35 of the IPL 2025, scheduled to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, April 19. Gujarat began their campaign with a defeat but quickly bounced back with an impressive four-game winning streak.However, their momentum was recently interrupted by Lucknow Super Giants, who secured a six-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. Despite setting a competitive total of 180/6, GT couldn’t defend it, as Lucknow chased it down with three balls to spare. Led by Shubman Gill, the 2022 champions will be eager to return to winning form and potentially reclaim the top spot on the points table.

Delhi Capitals have shown excellent form under the leadership of their new skipper, Axar Patel. With five wins from six matches, they currently sit atop the standings. Although their unbeaten run was snapped by a narrow 12-run loss to Mumbai Indians, they rebounded strongly, edging out Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling Super Over contest. With confidence running high, DC will look to extend their lead with another win.

Shubman Gill’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 6

Wins: 4

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Axar Patel’s captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 6

Wins: 5

Losses: 1

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 83.33

GT playing 11 vs DC (probable)

Gujarat will be looking to field the same side when they host Delhi in Ahmedabad and will hope to take all the points and further solidify their position in the points table.

GT playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Player: Sherfane Rutherford

GT squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Karim Janat, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Kumar Kushagra, Jayant Yadav

DC playing 11 vs GT (probable)

DC are still going strong this year with just one defeat in 6 matches. They too will be looking to field the same playing 11 in order to maintain the same level of consistency this year.

DC playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Player: Karun Nair

DC squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari