IPL 2025 GT vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Only two points separate Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals at the top of the table as they face off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in IPL 2025 on April 18. Two teams in a good run of form are set to clash against each other with the winner definitely making their place even more confortable in the top four. Shubman Gill's side are coming off a loss against Lucknow Super Giants away from home as they would love to get back to wining ways in front of their home crowd.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs DC head-to-head, toss stats in Ahmedabad, weather forecast Delhi on the other hand are coming off a thrilling super over win against Rajasthan Royals at home that gave them their 5th win of the campaign. Axar and co. would be looking forward to another eventful and fruitful outing as they travel to Ahmedabad this time.

IPL 2025 GT vs DC broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs DC playing 11, GT batters vs DC bowlers matchups

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals take place in IPL 2025?

The match between GT and DC in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 18 (Friday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match start on April 18?

The match between GT and DC on April 18 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between GT and DC in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between GT and DC in India?

JioHotstar will stream the match live on both its app and website.