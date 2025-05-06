Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: MI vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: MI vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between MI and GT here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature a high-stakes encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Scheduled for Tuesday, the clash promises to be an exciting battle as both franchises are firmly in contention for a spot in the playoffs. 
 
Mumbai Indians, known for their strong comeback this season, will be aiming to extend their winning momentum on home turf. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have consistently performed well and remain a formidable side under pressure. With both teams eyeing crucial points to secure a top-four finish, fans can expect a thrilling and competitive match between two of the most balanced sides in the tournament. 
  IPL 2025 MI vs GT broadcast details 
IPL 2025: MI vs GT broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch MI vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?
The MI vs GT match is scheduled for Saturday, 6 May 2025.

What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?
The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 P.M. IST.
 
When will the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 start?
The MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 P.M. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the MI vs GT match live in India?
You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.
First Published: May 06 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

