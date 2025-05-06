IPL 2025: MI vs GT live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature a high-stakes encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Scheduled for Tuesday, the clash promises to be an exciting battle as both franchises are firmly in contention for a spot in the playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs GT head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats Mumbai Indians, known for their strong comeback this season, will be aiming to extend their winning momentum on home turf. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans have consistently performed well and remain a formidable side under pressure. With both teams eyeing crucial points to secure a top-four finish, fans can expect a thrilling and competitive match between two of the most balanced sides in the tournament.

IPL 2025: MI vs GT broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch MI vs GT in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2025?

The MI vs GT match is scheduled for Saturday, 6 May 2025.

What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2025?

The match will take place at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the toss take place for the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 P.M. IST.

When will the MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 start?

The MI vs GT match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 P.M. IST.

Where to watch the live telecast in India?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the MI vs GT match live in India?

You can live stream the match on JioHotstar via the app and website.