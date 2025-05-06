IPL 2025: MI vs GT Playing 11, MI batters vs GT bowlers matchups

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of IPL 2025 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6.
The home team, MI, enters the clash riding high on a six-match winning streak. Impressively, three of those wins came while defending a total, and the other three while chasing. The five-time champions have staged a remarkable comeback this season, climbing to third place on the points table after winning six matches in a trot. With just a few matches left, MI remains in strong contention for a top-two finish and will be aiming to break their five-year title drought.
Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have also been in impressive form throughout the tournament. They recently secured a dominant 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their previous encounter against MI earlier this season in Ahmedabad, GT claimed a convincing 36-run win, with standout performances from Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna.
Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in IPL 2025
Matches: 11
Wins: 7
Losses: 4
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 63.64
Shubman Gill's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025
Matches: 10
Wins: 6
Losses: 4
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 70
MI Playing 11 vs GT
Mumbai will be looking to go full speed ahead as their home record would motivate them to go on and grab another win on the night against Gujarat. Hardik Pandya will be looking to stay consistent with the line-up as the business end of the tournament begins now.
MI Playing 11 and Impact Subs:
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact Player: Raj Bawa
MI Squad for IPL 2025: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith
GT Playing 11 vs MI
Gujarat will be looking to do the double over Mumbai this season, but doing that will certainly take something special against a side who are well in form at the moment.They will be looking forward to their top 3 batters to do the job on the night and give them a good total on the night yet again.
GT Playing 11 and Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Impact Player: Ishant Sharma
GT Squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
MI vs GT Key Player Battles
| MI Batters vs GT Bowlers
| Batter
| Bowler
| Inns
| Runs
| Outs
| Avg
| SR
| Rohit Sharma
| Ishant Sharma
| 11
| 56
| 3
| 18.7
| 122
| Rohit Sharma
| Kagiso Rabada
| 7
| 38
| 2
| 19
| 141
| Rohit Sharma
| Mohammed Siraj
| 11
| 82
| 1
| 82
| 139
| Rohit Sharma
| Prasidh Krishna
| 7
| 51
| 2
| 25.5
| 170
| Rohit Sharma
| Rashid Khan
| 7
| 35
| 4
| 8.8
| 109
| Ryan Rickelton
| Gerald Coetzee
| 3
| 21
| 3
| 7
| 117
| Suryakumar Yadav
| Kagiso Rabada
| 10
| 89
| 3
| 29.7
| 156
| Suryakumar Yadav
| Mohammed Siraj
| 7
| 69
| 1
| 69
| 230
| Suryakumar Yadav
| Prasidh Krishna
| 7
| 48
| 2
| 24
| 126
| Suryakumar Yadav
| Rashid Khan
| 11
| 91
| 0
| -
| 142
| Tilak Varma
| Gerald Coetzee
| 4
| 48
| 1
| 48
| 200
| Tilak Varma
| Mohammed Siraj
| 3
| 19
| 0
| -
| 146
| Tilak Varma
| Prasidh Krishna
| 3
| 0
| 2
| 0
| 0
| Tilak Varma
| Rashid Khan
| 5
| 23
| 2
| 11.5
| 105
| Will Jacks
| Kagiso Rabada
| 3
| 32
| 2
| 16
| 213
| Will Jacks
| Rashid Khan
| 7
| 57
| 1
| 57
| 173
| Hardik Pandya
| Dasun Shanaka
| 3
| 13
| 3
| 4.3
| 108
| Hardik Pandya
| Ishant Sharma
| 4
| 33
| 0
| -
| 144
| Hardik Pandya
| Kagiso Rabada
| 10
| 55
| 2
| 27.5
| 134
| Hardik Pandya
| Mohammed Siraj
| 6
| 39
| 0
| -
| 150
| Hardik Pandya
| Prasidh Krishna
| 6
| 59
| 1
| 59
| 155
| Hardik Pandya
| Rashid Khan
| 6
| 27
| 2
| 13.5
| 73
| Hardik Pandya
| Washington Sundar
| 5
| 22
| 0
| -
| 105
| GT Batters vs MI Bowlers
| Batter
| Bowler
| Inns
| Runs
| Outs
| Avg
| SR
| Shubman Gill
| Deepak Chahar
| 11
| 99
| 4
| 24.8
| 148
| Shubman Gill
| Hardik Pandya
| 5
| 11
| 4
| 2.8
| 61
| Shubman Gill
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 7
| 25
| 1
| 25
| 109
| Shubman Gill
| Mitchell Santner
| 9
| 68
| 1
| 68
| 142
| Shubman Gill
| Mujeeb Ur Rahman
| 3
| 32
| 1
| 32
| 145
| Shubman Gill
| Trent Boult
| 11
| 66
| 1
| 66
| 107
| Sai Sudharsan
| Deepak Chahar
| 3
| 20
| 0
| -
| 125
| Sai Sudharsan
| Trent Boult
| 3
| 31
| 1
| 31
| 111
| Sherfane Rutherford
| Trent Boult
| 5
| 34
| 1
| 34
| 170
| Jos Buttler
| Deepak Chahar
| 6
| 63
| 0
| -
| 154
| Jos Buttler
| Hardik Pandya
| 7
| 74
| 2
| 37
| 181
| Jos Buttler
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 9
| 68
| 2
| 34
| 94
| Jos Buttler
| Mitchell Santner
| 10
| 97
| 1
| 97
| 123
| Jos Buttler
| Mujeeb Ur Rahman
| 7
| 71
| 3
| 23.7
| 139
| Jos Buttler
| Reece Topley
| 9
| 65
| 4
| 16.3
| 123
| Jos Buttler
| Trent Boult
| 8
| 79
| 0
| -
| 158
| Rashid Khan
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 5
| 3
| 4
| 0.8
| 43
| Rashid Khan
| Reece Topley
| 3
| 26
| 3
| 8.7
| 260
| Dasun Shanaka
| Hardik Pandya
| 5
| 26
| 0
| -
| 144
| Dasun Shanaka
| Trent Boult
| 2
| 0
| 2
| 0
| 0