IPL 2025: MI vs GT Playing 11, MI batters vs GT bowlers matchups

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 56th match of IPL 2025 at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 6.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs GT pitch report, highest score, Wankhede stadium stats The home team, MI, enters the clash riding high on a six-match winning streak. Impressively, three of those wins came while defending a total, and the other three while chasing. The five-time champions have staged a remarkable comeback this season, climbing to third place on the points table after winning six matches in a trot. With just a few matches left, MI remains in strong contention for a top-two finish and will be aiming to break their five-year title drought.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, have also been in impressive form throughout the tournament. They recently secured a dominant 38-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their previous encounter against MI earlier this season in Ahmedabad, GT claimed a convincing 36-run win, with standout performances from Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna.

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 11

Also Read

Wins: 7

Losses: 4

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 63.64

Shubman Gill's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 10

Wins: 6

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 70

MI Playing 11 vs GT

Mumbai will be looking to go full speed ahead as their home record would motivate them to go on and grab another win on the night against Gujarat. Hardik Pandya will be looking to stay consistent with the line-up as the business end of the tournament begins now.

MI Playing 11 and Impact Subs: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Player: Raj Bawa

MI Squad for IPL 2025: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Vignesh Puthur, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith

GT Playing 11 vs MI

Gujarat will be looking to do the double over Mumbai this season, but doing that will certainly take something special against a side who are well in form at the moment.They will be looking forward to their top 3 batters to do the job on the night and give them a good total on the night yet again.

GT Playing 11 and Impact Subs: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

GT Squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

MI vs GT Key Player Battles