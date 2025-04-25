Friday, April 25, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brevis joins the elite list of players to represent both CSK and MI in IPL

Brevis joins the elite list of players to represent both CSK and MI in IPL

Although Brevis joined CSK's squad before their last game against MI, which is also the former franchisee of the Proteas batter, he was not included in the playing XI

Aditya Kaushik
The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium in match number 43 of the season, in hopes of finally finding their winning ways at home ground and getting back into the race for the final four of IPL 2025.
 
One of the biggest issues that CSK has faced this season is the lack of hard-hitting batters in their playing XI. They relied on players with orthodox play styles just as they did in earlier seasons, but it has backfired for them. To counter the issue, they signed South Africa’s Dewald Brevis as an injury replacement for Gujrjaptneet Singh. 
 
 
Although Brevis joined CSK’s squad before their last game against MI, which is also the former franchise of the Proteas batter, he was not included in the playing XI. But after today’s toss vs SRH, CSK skipper MS Dhoni announced that Brevis will be making his debut for the Chennai-based franchise, which makes him part of the elite list of players who have played for both five-time champions CSK and MI in IPL.
 
Brevis will be replacing New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra in the squad, who has failed to provide a decent start for CSK in the last few games.

List of notable players to represent both CSK and MI in IPL
  • Dwayne Bravo
  • Michael Hussey
  • Harbhajan Singh
  • Ambati Rayudu
  • Parthiv Patel
  • Mohit Sharma
  • Pawan Negi
  • Thisara Perera
  • Tim Southee
  • Karn Sharma
  • Pragyan Ojha
  • James Neesham
  • Robin Uthappa
  • Mitchell Santner
  • Deepak Chahar
  • Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis IPL career
 
Dewald Brevis made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2022 season. Since then, the young South African batter has featured in 10 IPL matches, scoring a total of 230 runs at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 133.72. Although he is yet to notch up a half-century in the tournament, he has shown promise with the bat, registering a top score of 49, while hitting 17 fours and 16 sixes during his appearances for MI. Known for his aggressive stroke play and fearless attitude, Brevis added a new chapter to his IPL journey by making his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today, marking a significant move in his evolving T20 career.
 

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

