IPL 2025, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata weather hourly forecast and rain prediction

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
The carnival of Indian cricket—the Indian Premier League—is here. In the opening match of IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take the field as defending champions when they host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
 
Ardent cricket fans in Kolkata are expected to fill Eden Gardens to capacity from the early evening, as the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place before the toss, which is slated for 7 PM IST. 
 
However, inclement weather conditions in Kolkata have raised concerns among fans eagerly awaiting the tournament’s kickoff.
 
With an orange alert issued for March 22 in Kolkata, all eyes are on the weather forecast as fans gear up for the evening’s action.
 
Though weather conditions can change rapidly, Business Standard looks at the latest forecast and rain prediction as provided by Accuweather and BBC Weather.
 

Kolkata weather forecast and hourly rain prediction 

According to Accuweather, at the time of writing this report, it was raining in Kolkata. However, the weather is expected to improve as the day progresses.
 
Kolkata hourly rain prediction:
 
  • 12 Noon: 49 per cent chance of rainfall
  • 1 PM: 20 per cent chance of rainfall, with a cloudy sky
  • 2 PM: Intermittent clouds, 20 per cent chance of rainfall
  • 3 PM: Mostly sunny, 20 per cent chance of rainfall
  • 4 PM: Partly sunny, 20 per cent chance of rainfall
  • 5 PM: Intermittent clouds, 20 per cent chance of rainfall
  • 6 PM: Mostly cloudy, 19 per cent chance of rainfall
  • 7 PM: Mostly cloudy, 7 per cent chance of rainfall
  • 8 PM: Cloudy, 7 per cent chance of rainfall
  • 9 PM – 11 PM: Cloudy, 7 per cent chance of rainfall
 
 
According to the BBC Weather forecast, light rain and winds are expected until 1:30 PM IST.
 
Kolkata weather forecast today   

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

