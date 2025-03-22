KKR vs RCB LIVE UPDATES: IPL 2025 opening ceremony begins in Kolkata; Toss at 7 PM IST
IPL 2025 LIVE: Opening ceremony has begun in Kolkata with SRK opening the show. The coin toss between KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and RCB captain Rajat Patdar will take place at 7 PM IST.
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is set to begin today with a star-studded opening ceremony at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata today. The IPL 2025 opening ceremony will be followed by the first match of the tournament. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting 7:30 PM IST.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will enter the new season under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, following the departure of their IPL-winning skipper, Shreyas Iyer. Despite this change in leadership, the team’s core remains largely the same, ensuring continuity as they defend their title. KKR made a strong comeback in the latter half of IPL 2024, eventually securing their third championship with a dominant win in the final.
On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will once again be aiming for their first-ever IPL title under the leadership of Rajat Patidar. Although they reached the playoffs last season, they fell short of achieving their ultimate goal. With Virat Kohli taking center stage once again, all eyes will be on him to lead RCB with significant contributions with the bat.
IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB playing 11:
KKR playing 11 (probable): Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (capt, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje.
Impact SUB: Vaibhav Arora
RCB playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
Impact SUB: Swapnil Singh/Mohit Rathee/Rasikh Salam
KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane and RCB captain Rajat Patdar will take place at 7 PM IST.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network.
KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app. Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here
6:26 PM
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Fans join in for 'Vande Mataram'!!
Shreya Ghoshal urges the fans to sing 'Vande Mataram' along as the fans join in in a beautiful visual at the Eden Garden!
6:12 PM
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Shreya Ghoshal begins the celebration!
Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal begins the opening ceremony with her melodious voice.
6:07 PM
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: SRK in the house!!
Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan is in the house as the opening ceremony begins at the Eden Gardens.
5:55 PM
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Opening Ceremony to begin soon!
We are now minutes away from the IPL 2025 opening ceremony which will see plenty of superstars performing in front of a packed Eden Gardens in Kolkata ahead of the opening match.
5:48 PM
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: RCB looking to better their record in opening ties!
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been highly successful in IPL opening matches, winning 6 out of 7 games, with a win percentage of 85.7%. In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have struggled in opening matches, securing just 1 win from 5 games, resulting in a win percentage of 20%.
5:38 PM
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: New captain in store for both sides!
Both KKR and RCB will be playing the 18th edition of the IPL with new leaders in the squad. While Ajinkya Rahane will lead the defending champions this year, RCB have decided to select Rajat Patidar as the skipper for the Challengers.
5:25 PM
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: KKR, RCB opening the season for the first time since 2008!
For the first time since their inaugural IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin the season. That opening encounter, 17 years ago, marked the birth of something special – a rivalry that has sparked excitement ever since.
5:14 PM
IPL 2025 LIVE UPDATES: KKR and RCB to clash after opening ceremony
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens. The KKR vs RCB match will be preceeded by a grand opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at 6 PM IST.
