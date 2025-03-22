IPL 2025: KKR vs RCB Playing 11, Rahane and Patidar's captaincy record

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 KKR vs RCB: Pitch report and key stats of Kolkata's Eden Gardens KKR and RCB will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with new captains, as Rajat Patidar has been named captain of RCB, while Ajinkya Rahane will lead KKR. While Patidar takes the reins for RCB on the back of a good recent record as captain—having led Madhya Pradesh to the final—Rahane is a seasoned leader, having captained the India Test team and Mumbai in domestic cricket. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign on Saturday, March 22, facing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the highly anticipated season opener, affectionately called ‘El Primero’. The match will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, though the weather forecast is not ideal for spectators. Despite this, fans are excited to watch their favourite players in action.

Earlier, 36-year-old Rahane led Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019, guiding them to the playoffs in the former.

Rajat Patidar’s captaincy record in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT)

Matches: 10

Won: 8

Lost: 2

Win percentage: 80

Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy record in IPL

Matches: 25

Won: 9

Lost: 16

Win percentage: 36

KKR Playing 11 vs RCB today:

To begin their title defense, KKR is likely to form a solid opening partnership, with Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine at the top. While Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Luvnith Sisodia are potential options, de Kock is expected to lead the charge, with Gurbaz having already been with the team for a while. Sisodia, who impressed during practice games, may have to wait for his turn.

KKR Playing 11 and impact sub (probables): Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Impact sub), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora (Impact sub)

Kolkata Knight Riders squad for IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer (vc), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Moeen Ali, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson

RCB Playing 11 vs KKR:

Meanwhile, RCB, under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, has made key acquisitions in their bowling department, bringing in match-winners like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for IPL 2025. However, the team still lacks a world-class spinner, with Krunal Pandya being their most experienced option in the spin department. Despite their bowling concerns, RCB remains a formidable challenge for KKR in the season opener.

RCB Playing 11 and impact sub (probables): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact sub), Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood/Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh/Suyash Sharma/Rasikh Salam (Impact Sub)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.