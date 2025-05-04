IPL 2025: KKR vs RR Playing 11, KKR batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to keep their hopes of reaching the IPL 2025 playoffs alive when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the historic Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 3, in Match 53 of the tournament.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RR pitch report, highest score, key stats of Eden Gardens Currently placed seventh on the points table, KKR have registered four wins and five losses in 10 matches, with one game ending without a result. In their latest outing, the defending champions bounced back strongly to defeat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have been officially eliminated from the playoff race following a crushing 100-run loss to the Mumbai Indians earlier this week. It’s been a tough campaign for the 2008 champions, who have managed to secure just three wins in 11 games.

With KKR still in the playoff mix and RR looking to spoil the party, fans can expect a competitive and high-energy clash at Eden Gardens.

Ajinkya Rahane's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 10

Wins: 4

Losses: 5

N/R: 0

Win Percentage: 40

Riyan Parag's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 5

Wins: 1

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

KKR Playing 11 vs RR (Probable)

The defending champions KKR were looking to be in trouble related to the fitness concern of their skipper Ajinkya Rahane but the skipper has confirmed that he is fine and will be leading the side in the day game.

KKR Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

KKR Squad for IPL 2025:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Mayank Markande, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh

RR Playing 11 vs KKR (Probable)

Rajasthan's eleven can't really be picked as the team which is already out of contention for the playoffs this season may look to chop and change their side. However, on the other hand they could also come out with the same eleven in order to make sure they don't finish at the bottom of the table.

RR Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

RR Squad for IPL 2025:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Shubham Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

