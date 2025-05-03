RCB vs CSK: Romario Shepherd slams fastest half century in IPL 2025

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli equals David Warner's record of most half-centuries in the IPL Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Romario Shepherd set the skies of Bengaluru on fire as he scored a 14-ball half-century against Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Shepherd’s 14-ball fifty is the joint second-fastest in IPL history, alongside KL Rahul and Pat Cummins, who also recorded their fastest IPL fifties in just 14 balls. Southpaw Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the top spot in the list for his 13-ball half-century for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

Shepherd’s innings powered RCB to 213 for 5 after 20 overs, despite having only 159 on the board at the 18-over mark.

Fastest half-century in IPL history:

Player Balls Match Venue Date Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 11-May-23 Romario Shepherd 14 RCB v CSK Bengaluru 03-May-25 KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals Mohali 08-Apr-18 PJ Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Pune 06-Apr-22 YK Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 24-May-14 SP Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 07-May-17 Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 10-Apr-23 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 20-Apr-24 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians Delhi 27-Apr-24 SK Raina 16 Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Mumbai 30-May-14 Ishan Kishan 16 Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad Abu Dhabi 08-Oct-21 Abhishek Sharma 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27-Mar-24 Travis Head 16 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals Delhi 20-Apr-24

RCB produce yet another batting show in Bengaluru

In Match 52 of IPL 2025 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru got off to a blazing start. Openers Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli laid a solid foundation with a 94-run stand. Bethell registered his maiden IPL fifty with a well-compiled 55, while Kohli continued his red-hot form, scoring 62 before falling to Sam Curran. After Kohli’s dismissal, CSK mounted a comeback as Matheesha Pathirana struck twice to remove Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar, and Noor Ahmad chipped in by dismissing Jitesh Sharma. Despite the mid-innings wobble, RCB finished strong thanks to Romario Shepherd’s explosive unbeaten knock of 53 from just 14 deliveries. His late onslaught lifted RCB to an imposing total of 213 for 5 in their 20 overs.