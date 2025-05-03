Who scored fastest fifty in IPL? Check top 10 fastest half-century's here

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for the fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), smashing a fifty in just 13 balls. This historic knock came during Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11, 2023. His innings set the tone early in the match and remains unmatched in terms of speed.

Rahul, Cummins, and Shepherd Share Second Spot

Romario Shepherd joined KL Rahul and Pat Cummins to occupy the second spot, each scoring their fifties in 14 balls. Rahul achieved the feat while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals in Mohali on April 8, 2018. Cummins' quickfire innings came for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in Pune on April 6, 2022.

Fastest fifty in IPL history Player Balls Match Venue Date Yashasvi Jaiswal 13 Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 11 May 2023 KL Rahul 14 Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals Mohali 08 April 2018 PJ Cummins 14 Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians Pune 06 April 2022 Romario Shepherd 14 Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 03 May 2025 YK Pathan 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 24 May 2014 SP Narine 15 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore 07 May 2017 Nicholas Pooran 15 Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 10 April 2023 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 20 April 2024 Jake Fraser-McGurk 15 Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians Delhi 27 April 2024 SK Raina 16 Chennai Super Kings v Kings XI Punjab Mumbai 30 May 2014 Romario Shepherd is the newest entrant to the list. Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shepherd hammered a 14-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 3, 2025.

Multiple Players with 15-Ball Fifties

Four players have scored fifties in 15 deliveries, a mark that has been repeated across seasons. Yusuf Pathan was the first to do it for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on May 24, 2014. Sunil Narine joined him three years later, scoring a quickfire fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore on May 7, 2017.

Nicholas Pooran joined the elite group in 2023 when he scored a rapid fifty for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. In 2024, Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk matched the milestone twice—first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 20, and then against Mumbai Indians on April 27—both at home in Delhi.

Raina’s Classic in 2014 Remains Iconic

Suresh Raina rounds off the list with a 16-ball fifty for Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab in Mumbai on May 30, 2014. Though slightly slower compared to others on the list, Raina’s effort remains one of the most memorable knocks in IPL playoff history.