Who scored fastest fifty in IPL? Check top 10 fastest half-century's here

Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the record for the fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), smashing a fifty in just 13 balls. This historic knock came during Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11, 2023. His innings set the tone early in the match and remains unmatched in terms of speed.
Romario Shepherd joined KL Rahul and Pat Cummins to occupy the second spot, each scoring their fifties in 14 balls. Rahul achieved the feat while playing for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Capitals in Mohali on April 8, 2018. Cummins' quickfire innings came for Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in Pune on April 6, 2022.
Romario Shepherd is the newest entrant to the list. Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shepherd hammered a 14-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on May 3, 2025.
Fastest fifty in IPL history
Player
Balls
Match
Venue
Date
Yashasvi Jaiswal
13
Rajasthan Royals v Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata
11 May 2023
KL Rahul
14
Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Capitals
Mohali
08 April 2018
PJ Cummins
14
Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians
Pune
06 April 2022
Romario Shepherd
14
Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Chennai Super Kings
Bengaluru
03 May 2025
YK Pathan
15
Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata
24 May 2014
SP Narine
15
Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Bangalore
07 May 2017
Nicholas Pooran
15
Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Four players have scored fifties in 15 deliveries, a mark that has been repeated across seasons. Yusuf Pathan was the first to do it for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata on May 24, 2014. Sunil Narine joined him three years later, scoring a quickfire fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bangalore on May 7, 2017.
Nicholas Pooran joined the elite group in 2023 when he scored a rapid fifty for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru. In 2024, Delhi Capitals' Jake Fraser-McGurk matched the milestone twice—first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 20, and then against Mumbai Indians on April 27—both at home in Delhi.
Raina’s Classic in 2014 Remains Iconic
Suresh Raina rounds off the list with a 16-ball fifty for Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab in Mumbai on May 30, 2014. Though slightly slower compared to others on the list, Raina’s effort remains one of the most memorable knocks in IPL playoff history.