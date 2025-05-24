IPL 2025: Why was Patidar fined despite Jitesh being RCB captain vs SRH?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 today's match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups In a surprising twist during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, Rajat Patidar was fined ₹24 lakh for a slow over-rate, despite not captaining RCB in the game. The match, which ended in a 42-run defeat for RCB, saw Jitesh Sharma lead the side on the field as stand-in skipper while Patidar returned from injury as a specialist batter. However, under IPL rules, the official team captain bears responsibility for over-rate violations, regardless of who leads on match day. The IPL confirmed this was RCB’s second such offence this season, after the first on April 7, triggering the heavier penalty for Patidar, with other squad members also fined. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was fined ₹12 lakh for SRH’s first offence of the season.

Patidar Penalised Despite Not Leading RCB on the Field

Though Jitesh Sharma took over captaincy duties for the match, the IPL's code of conduct remains firm—designated team captains are held accountable for repeated over-rate breaches. An IPL spokesperson clarified that since this was RCB’s second slow over-rate of the season, the formal responsibility rested with Patidar. A similar precedent had been set earlier in the season when Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals was fined for his team’s second offence, even though Riyan Parag captained the side during the first.

Cummins Also Fined, But for First Offence

Pat Cummins was fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate as well, though SRH committed their first offence of the season. The IPL confirmed Cummins’ penalty fell under Article 2.22 of the Code of Conduct, which governs over-rate infractions. Sunrisers Hyderabad’swas fined ₹12 lakh for a slow over-rate as well, though SRH committed their first offence of the season. The IPL confirmed Cummins’ penalty fell under Article 2.22 of the Code of Conduct, which governs over-rate infractions.

Squad-Wide Penalties Imposed

The IPL’s statement noted that the rest of RCB’s playing 12—including the Impact Player—were each fined either ₹6 lakh or 25% of their individual match fees, depending on which was lower. Despite the change in on-field leadership, the responsibility ultimately returned to Patidar as the registered captain.

No Suspension for Third Offence in 2025

While a third offence would typically have led to a one-match suspension under past IPL regulations, no such bans will apply in IPL 2025. This rule was amended ahead of the season. However, Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya did miss his side’s opening fixture this year, serving a suspension carried over from 2024.