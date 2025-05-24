Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

The senior selection committee-headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-man India squad for England Test series on Saturday. While Shubman Gill named India new Test captain, Rishabh Pant will be part of leadership group as vice-captain. However, in the 18-man squad there is a visible omission of player named Sarfaraz Khan. While addressing the media, Agarkar did mention about players who missed out without directly naming Sarfaraz. "We can't pick 50 players now, so naturally when you have to pick 18 players, some players will be missing out," Agarkar said.
|Sarfaraz Khan’s batting career summary
|M
|Inn
|Runs
|BF
|HS
|Avg
|SR
|NO
|4s
|6s
|50
|100
|200
|Test
|6
|11
|371
|495
|150
|37.1
|74.95
|1
|44
|8
|3
|1
|IPL
|50
|37
|585
|448
|67
|22.5
|130.59
|11
|63
|14
|1
|0