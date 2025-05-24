Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 02:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

While Shubman Gill named India new Test captain, Rishabh Pant will be part of leadership group as vice-captain.

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The senior selection committee-headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the 18-man India squad for England Test series on Saturday. While Shubman Gill named India new Test captain, Rishabh Pant will be part of leadership group as vice-captain.   However, in the 18-man squad there is a visible omission of player named Sarfaraz Khan. While addressing the media, Agarkar did mention about players who missed out without directly naming Sarfaraz.  "We can't pick 50 players now, so naturally when you have to pick 18 players, some players will be missing out," Agarkar said.   
Sarfaraz Khan’s batting career summary
M Inn Runs BF HS Avg SR NO 4s 6s 50 100 200
Test 6 11 371 495 150 37.1 74.95 1 44 8 3 1
IPL 50 37 585 448 67 22.5 130.59 11 63 14 1 0
  India squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (WK & VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Eswaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.  More to follow...

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

BCCI appoints Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain for England series

Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews to retire from Test cricket after first Test vs Bangladesh

Javagal Srinath

ICC WTC final 2025: Full list of match officials for SA vs AUS grand finale

Asia Cup

BCCI secretary denies reports of India pulling out of Asia Cup 2025

Ishan Kishan Duleep Trophy

India A squad for ENG tour: Easwaran named captain; Nair, Kishan return

Topics : India vs England India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRCB vs SRH LIVE ScoreBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon