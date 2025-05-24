IPL 2025 today's match: PBKS vs DC playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: BCCI appoints Shubman Gill as India's new Test captain for England series Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals in Match 64 of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 24, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With a playoff spot already secured, PBKS are eyeing a top-two finish — a feat they haven’t achieved since 2014. Delhi, on the other hand, are out of contention and will be looking to salvage pride in their final fixture of the season. As the Pink City prepares for an intense battle, the contrasting momentum of the two sides adds an intriguing layer to the contest.

Shreyas Iyer captaincy record in IPL 2025 (PBKS)

Matches: 12

Wins: 8

Losses: 3

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 66.66%

Axar Patel captaincy record in IPL 2025 (DC)

Matches: 12

Wins: 6

Losses: 5

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 50%

PBKS Playing 11 vs DC (Probable)

Punjab Kings enter the clash at full strength, with overseas players Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kyle Jamieson rejoining after a brief tournament suspension. Their return boosts an already confident unit led by Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 435 runs and guided PBKS to their best campaign in over a decade. The Indian core has shone throughout the season — Prabhsimran Singh leads with 458 runs, while Priyansh Arya, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal have delivered consistent performances. PBKS look focused and energised, determined to end their long title drought with a final push into the top two.

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod

DC Playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable)

Delhi Capitals have struggled with inconsistency and untimely absences this season, leading to their early playoff exit. A lack of momentum in the powerplay and the unavailability of Mitchell Starc during the crunch phase of the league severely dented their campaign. Despite a few bright spots, including some spirited batting efforts from the middle order, DC never quite found their rhythm. Now, with one match left, they’ll aim to disrupt PBKS’s plans and finish the season with dignity. Coach Ricky Ponting is expected to experiment with the line-up, possibly giving younger talents a chance in what is now a dead rubber.

DC Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman

Impact Player: Karun Nair

DC Squad for IPL 2025:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Sediqullah Atal, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

PBKS vs DC Key Player Battles