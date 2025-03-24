IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs LSG cricket match live?

Check IPL 2025 Match 4: DC vs LSG live score, match updates, full scorecard here Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing off in their IPL opener under new captains. DC, led by all-rounder Axar Patel, opted for him over experienced players like KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis. Meanwhile, LSG appointed Rishabh Pant as their captain after acquiring him for a record Rs 27 crore, following his departure from DC. Pant aims to regain his place in India’s white-ball setup after missing the Champions Trophy.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi gone with Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram as four foreign players while Lucknow have Markram, Marsh, Pooran and Miller. Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi. Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar. Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande DC's roster appears strong with experienced overseas players like Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc, along with a potent bowling attack featuring T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar. Their batting line-up includes Karun Nair, Rahul, and power-hitter Ashutosh Sharma.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Playing 11, Axar and Pant's captaincy record LSG, on the other hand, face challenges with their bowling line-up, as several Indian pacers are recovering from injuries. However, they have bolstered their squad with Shardul Thakur and South African duo David Miller and Aiden Markram. Nicholas Pooran adds depth to their batting, while Ravi Bishnoi leads their spin attack.

Both teams aim for a strong start, but LSG’s bowling woes could give DC an edge in this encounter.

IPL 2025 DC vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch DC vs LSG in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 24 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on March 24.

What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between DC and LSG will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 begin on March 24?

The IPL 2025 match between DC and LSG will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on their app and website.