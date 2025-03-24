IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch DC vs LSG cricket match live?

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are facing off in their IPL opener under new captains. DC, led by all-rounder Axar Patel, opted for him over experienced players like KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis. Meanwhile, LSG appointed Rishabh Pant as their captain after acquiring him for a record Rs 27 crore, following his departure from DC. Pant aims to regain his place in India’s white-ball setup after missing the Champions Trophy. Check IPL 2025 Match 4: DC vs LSG live score, match updates, full scorecard here
Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and elected to bowl first. Delhi gone with Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram as four foreign players while Lucknow have Markram, Marsh, Pooran and Miller.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi. Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Akash Singh, RS Hangargekar.
DC's roster appears strong with experienced overseas players like Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc, along with a potent bowling attack featuring T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mukesh Kumar. Their batting line-up includes Karun Nair, Rahul, and power-hitter Ashutosh Sharma.
LSG, on the other hand, face challenges with their bowling line-up, as several Indian pacers are recovering from injuries. However, they have bolstered their squad with Shardul Thakur and South African duo David Miller and Aiden Markram. Nicholas Pooran adds depth to their batting, while Ravi Bishnoi leads their spin attack.