IPL 2025: Ball tampering controversy - here's what happened in CSK-MI match

Two of the Indian Premier League's most successful teams with five titles each, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, started their campaign in IPL 2025 against each other on Sunday in Chennai, where Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK beat Suryakumar Yadav-led MI to improve their head-to-head record to 18-20 against the rivals. While the match saw some brilliant individual performances, it is making headlines for what is being referred to as a controversial moment on the field. Fans on social media platforms are sharing a video of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and pacer Khaleel Ahmed before the first ball of the match, where Khaleel appears to be putting something in his pocket with his back to the camera. Fans are accusing their Chennai-based franchise of tampering with the ball and are calling on the BCCI to take action. However, there has been no official statement from any involved party or the BCCI on this incident, and it will be interesting to see how the management deals with this internet outrage.

Check the full video of the incident here:

Noor Ahmad made a memorable debut for CSK, dismantling Mumbai’s middle order with figures of 4/18, restricting them to a modest 155/9. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed also shone, claiming 3/29 while dismissing both MI openers — Rohit Sharma (0) and Ryan Rickelton (13) — inside the powerplay.

Mumbai’s innings struggled to gain momentum on the slow Chepauk pitch. Suryakumar Yadav (29 off 26) and Tilak Varma (31 off 25) provided some stability with a 51-run partnership. However, Ahmad’s deceptive spin and skipper MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Suryakumar further derailed MI’s innings. A late cameo from Deepak Chahar (28* off 15), playing against his former franchise, pushed MI past the 150-mark.

In response, CSK’s chase began cautiously. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played a commanding knock, scoring a quick 53 off 26 balls despite being pushed down to the No. 3 position. Rachin Ravindra anchored the chase with an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls, ensuring CSK crossed the target in 19.1 overs.

Mumbai debutant Vignesh Puthur (3/32) posed a threat with his left-arm spin, claiming the key wickets of Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Deepak Hooda. However, Ravindra’s composed knock and his timely sixes off Puthur kept CSK on track. The crowd roared when MS Dhoni walked in with just four runs needed, but Ravindra sealed the win with a six.

The defeat extended Mumbai Indians’ unwanted record of not winning their opening IPL match since 2012.

