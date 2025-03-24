IPL 2025 controversy: Harbhajan faces backlash for racist remarks on Archer

Check IPL 2025 Match 4: DC vs LSG live score, match updates, full scorecard here It is only three days since the start of IPL 2025 and the tournament has already found itself swirled in a huge controversy, as the former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is part of IPL’s commentary team, passed what is labelled as a vile and disgusting comment towards English pacer Jofra Archer. The incident took place during the 18th over of the first innings in the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Jofra Archer, representing MI, faced a challenging time while bowling to SRH's Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. Archer's over saw consecutive boundaries hit by Klaasen on the second and third deliveries, marking a difficult return for the English pacer.

Harbhajan Singh's controversial comment

Harbhajan Singh made a remark on-air that sparked outrage among fans. Commenting on Archer's expensive over, Harbhajan quipped, “London mein kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yahan pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai” (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side). As Archer struggled, former Indian cricketermade a remark on-air that sparked outrage among fans. Commenting on Archer's expensive over, Harbhajan quipped, “London mein kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, aur yahan pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai” (Like the meter of London’s black taxis, Archer’s meter has also been on the higher side).

Harbhajan and IPL controversy This comment was met with criticism on social media, with fans calling it inappropriate and demanding Harbhajan’s suspension from the IPL 2025 commentary panel. Many felt that the remark had racial undertones and was disrespectful.

This is not the first time Harbhajan Singh has caused controversy in IPL as before this he has made headlines for slapping Sreesanth after the match between MI and PBKS (then KXIP). He once also almost broke into a fight with Ambati Rayudu while both were playing for MI.

Social media backlash

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Ball tampering controversy - here's what happened in CSK-MI match Following the incident, social media was abuzz with criticism of Harbhajan’s comment. Fans expressed their disapproval, urging the BCCI and IPL authorities to take immediate action. Some even suggested that stricter guidelines be implemented for commentators to avoid such controversies in the future.

Record-breaking expensive spell

Archer's first appearance in IPL 2025 ended on a disappointing note as he conceded 76 runs without claiming a wicket. These figures became the most expensive in IPL history, surpassing Mohit Sharma's 0/73 for Gujarat Titans against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.