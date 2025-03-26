IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs KKR cricket match live?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both seeking redemption after disappointing losses, will clash in an IPL match on Wednesday. KKR lost their opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, while RR faced a heavy 44-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
KKR's bowlers, except for Sunil Narine, struggled to contain RCB's batters, raising concerns about the effectiveness of Varun Chakravarthy, who was taken apart by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. The team hopes Chakravarthy will regain form on a Guwahati pitch expected to offer some assistance. Additionally, Anrich Nortje’s potential return from injury could bolster KKR's bowling attack.
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajsthan Royals in Guwahati. Both skippers after the toss: Ajinkya Rahane: We'll look to bowl first. The wicket looks really good. If we bowl first, we'll get an idea how this wicket is. Dew factor is huge here. It's about staying positive, this format is all about being fearless, playing with intent. We played very good cricket, T20 is all about giving your best each and every day. We are looking forward to this game. We learnt a lot from the last game. We want to stay in the moment. I don't look at the stars that much, for me, it's all about contributing. Sunil Narine misses out, he's not well. Moeen Ali comes in. Riyan Parag: Very proud, very humbled to be leading a franchise like this. I started when I was 17 years old. The management has shown faith in me, it's something I can't really put in words. A lot of positives from the last game. The middle-order really stepped up. A lot of positives with the ball as well. One change. Hasaranga comes in, Farooqi steps out.
KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR's middle order, despite a strong start from Ajinkya Rahane and Narine, faltered, with key players like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell making reckless shot selections. Rinku Singh's recent batting form has been underwhelming, and the team will need him to contribute effectively.
RR's bowling unit, including Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi, was ineffective against SRH. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's decision-making also seemed uncertain. Both teams aim for sharper execution and a quick turnaround in their performances to secure a much-needed victory.