IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch RR vs KKR cricket match live?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), both seeking redemption after disappointing losses, will clash in an IPL match on Wednesday. KKR lost their opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, while RR faced a heavy 44-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR's bowlers, except for Sunil Narine, struggled to contain RCB's batters, raising concerns about the effectiveness of Varun Chakravarthy, who was taken apart by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. The team hopes Chakravarthy will regain form on a Guwahati pitch expected to offer some assistance. Additionally, Anrich Nortje’s potential return from injury could bolster KKR's bowling attack.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajsthan Royals in Guwahati. Both skippers after the toss: Ajinkya Rahane: We'll look to bowl first. The wicket looks really good. If we bowl first, we'll get an idea how this wicket is. Dew factor is huge here. It's about staying positive, this format is all about being fearless, playing with intent. We played very good cricket, T20 is all about giving your best each and every day. We are looking forward to this game. We learnt a lot from the last game. We want to stay in the moment. I don't look at the stars that much, for me, it's all about contributing. Sunil Narine misses out, he's not well. Moeen Ali comes in. Riyan Parag: Very proud, very humbled to be leading a franchise like this. I started when I was 17 years old. The management has shown faith in me, it's something I can't really put in words. A lot of positives from the last game. The middle-order really stepped up. A lot of positives with the ball as well. One change. Hasaranga comes in, Farooqi steps out. KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

KKR's middle order, despite a strong start from Ajinkya Rahane and Narine, faltered, with key players like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell making reckless shot selections. Rinku Singh's recent batting form has been underwhelming, and the team will need him to contribute effectively.

RR's bowling unit, including Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi, was ineffective against SRH. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's decision-making also seemed uncertain. Both teams aim for sharper execution and a quick turnaround in their performances to secure a much-needed victory.

IPL 2025 RR vs KKR broadcast details

IPL 2025 RR vs KKR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RR vs KKR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in the IPL 2025?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 26 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 26.

What time will the toss take place for the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 begin on March 26?

The IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?