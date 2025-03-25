Home / Cricket / IPL / News / PBKS to GT: Top 10 highest team total, successful run chase in Ahmedabad

Punjab Kings broke the record of home team Gujarat Titans, who had scored 233 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2023 at this venue

PBKS vs GT in IPL 2025
PBKS vs GT in IPL 2025 (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer (97 not out) and Shashank Singh (44 not out) lit up the Ahmedabad sky with a thrilling display of powerful hitting that eventually led Punjab Kings to post 243 runs on the board—the highest score in the Indian Premier League at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. They broke the record of home team Gujarat Titans, who had scored 233 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2023.   
 
Highest team totals in Ahmedabad 
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Match Date
Punjab Kings 243/5 20 11.89 1 GT 25-Mar-25
Gujarat Titans 233/3 20 11.65 1 MI 26-May-23
Gujarat Titans 231/3 20 11.55 1 CSK 10-May-24
Gujarat Titans 227/2 20 11.35 1 LSG 07-May-23
RCB 262/7 20 13.1 2 SRH 15-Apr-24
KKR 261/6 20 13.05 1 Punjab Kings 26-Apr-24
DC 224/4 20 11.2 1 GT 24-Apr-24
Gujarat Titans 220/8 20 11 2 DC 24-Apr-24
CSK 223/3 20 11.15 1 DC 20-May-23
 
Highest successful run chase in Ahmedabad 
Team Score Overs Target Opposition Date
KKR 207/7 20 205 GT 09-Apr-23
RCB 206/1 16 201 GT 28-Apr-24
PBKS 200/7 19.5 200 GT 04-Apr-24
GT 182/5 19.2 179 CSK 31-Mar-23
RR 179/7 19.2 178 GT 16-Apr-23
RR 174/6 19 173 RCB 22-May-24
CSK 171/5 15 171 GT 28-May-23
DC 167/3 17.4 167 PBKS 02-May-21
RR 165/3 19.1 165 MI 14-Apr-15
GT 168/3 19.1 163 SRH 31-Mar-24
 
First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

