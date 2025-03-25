PBKS to GT: Top 10 highest team total, successful run chase in Ahmedabad

Shreyas Iyer (97 not out) and Shashank Singh (44 not out) lit up the Ahmedabad sky with a thrilling display of powerful hitting that eventually led Punjab Kings to post 243 runs on the board—the highest score in the Indian Premier League at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. They broke the record of home team Gujarat Titans, who had scored 233 runs against Mumbai Indians in 2023.