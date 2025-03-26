IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Playing 11; Parag and Rahane's captaincy record in IPL

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 RR vs KKR: Guwahati pitch report & key stats of Barsapara Stadium Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to secure their first win of IPL 2025 when they take the field at Baraspara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, March 26, for match number six of the tournament. Both teams lost their first game to SRH and RCB respectively and will need to get on the winning train as soon as possible.

But before they take the field for the important match in Guwahati, let us take a look at the captaincy record of the skippers of both teams, along with what could be their possible playing 11 for the match.

Riyan Parag's captaincy record

Riyan Parag as a captain in T20s: Mat – 18, Won – 10, Lost – 8, Win% - 56%

Mat – 18, Won – 10, Lost – 8, Win% - 56% Riyan Parag in T20s at Guwahati: Inns - 3, Runs - 75, Avg – 25.0, SR – 132 Riyan Parag made his captaincy debut in the IPL in RR’s first match of IPL 2025 against SRH, where he ended up on the losing side. However, Riyan still has two matches left as the skipper of RR this season, and he will aim to secure his first win in the IPL as captain, against the defending champions on Wednesday.

Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record

Rahane’s good record at Guwhati: Ajinkya Rahane has an outstanding record at the stadium, and is the highest run scorer there. He also had a great start to the season, scoring a quick fire 50 against RCB, and will look to continue the form in a ground he likes batting at. Ajinkya Rahane, despite being one of the most experienced players in the league, is still struggling to make a mark as skipper in the IPL. After his loss in the IPL 2025 opener as KKR skipper against RCB, he has now lost 17 of the 26 matches as captain in the tournament. He will try to improve his numbers by securing a first win for KKR this season against RR.

Ajinkya Rahane at Barsapara stadium in T20s: Inns – 3, Runs – 163, Avg - 54.3, SR – 142, 50s – 2

Most runs in Barsapara Stadium in T20s: Ajinkya Rahane – 163, Manish Pandey – 146, Devdutt Padikkal - 130

RR playing 11 vs KKR (probable)

Despite the loss against SRH, skipper Riyan Parag is likely to field the same playing 11 at least for one more game before calling for changes in the team set-up.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact player: Sanju Samson

RR squad for IPL 2025:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

KKR playing 11 vs RR (probable)

The defending champions KKR slipped in their first match against RCB despite a strong start, beginning the season with a loss. While the defeat may not be severe enough to warrant multiple changes, they could choose to add Anrich Nortje in place of Spencer Johnson to improve their wicket-taking abilities in the middle overs.

KKR playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact player: Vaibhav Arora

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya