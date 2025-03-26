IPL 2025: RR vs KKR head-to-head record, key toss stats in Guwahati

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face off on Wednesday, both eager to bounce back after disappointing losses. KKR lost their opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets, while RR suffered a 44-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs KKR Playing 11; Parag and Rahane's captaincy record in IPL KKR's bowlers, apart from Sunil Narine, struggled against RCB, raising concerns about Varun Chakravarthy's effectiveness. The team hopes Chakravarthy can regain form on a more favourable Guwahati pitch, and the possible return of Anrich Nortje from injury could strengthen their attack.

KKR's middle order, despite a promising start from Ajinkya Rahane and Narine, collapsed, with Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh struggling for consistency. Meanwhile, RR's bowling unit, including Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi, was ineffective, and stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's leadership appeared uncertain.

RR vs KKR head-to-head:

Out of 29 encounters between RR and KKR in the IPL, both teams have won 14 matches each.

Overall:

Total matches played: 29

RR won: 14

KKR won: 14

No result: 1

RR vs KKR head-to-head at Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Total matches played: 1

RR won: 0

KKR won: 0

No result: 1

RR vs KKR key toss stats

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati (IPL overall)

Matches: 4

Bat first won: 2

Bat second won: 1

No result: 1

Average first innings score: 198

Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati (in T20s since 2021)

Matches: 16, Bat first won: 9, Bat second won: 6, No result: 1

Average first innings score: 163/5 (run rate – 8.13)

Lowest total defended: 131, Highest target chased: 223

200+ totals: 4 times in 15 matches* | Sixes per match – 10* (*excluding no results)

Pace: Overs % – 52, Wickets – 80, Average – 33.2, Economy – 8.8

Spin: Overs % – 48, Wickets – 76, Average – 25.1, Economy – 6.7

Winning score at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati (in T20s since 2021)

First innings score 160+: Matches – 7, Bat first won – 6, Bat second won – 1

First innings score 130 to 160: Matches – 6, Bat first won – 3, Bat second won – 3

First innings score below 130: Matches – 2, Bat first won – 0, Bat second won – 2

Overall team record:

RR: Matches – 4, Won – 1, Lost – 2, No result – 1 (Win % – 33)

KKR: Matches – 1, No result – 1

Best spin economy rate since 2021 in T20s (IPL venues):

6.6 – Lucknow | 6.7 – Guwahati | 6.7 – Mullanpur | 7.3 – Chennai | 7.7 – Delhi

Highest % of spin overs bowled since 2021 in T20s (IPL venues):

50% – Lucknow | 48% – Guwahati | 46% – Jaipur | 45% – Mullanpur | 44% – Chennai

Top performers in RR vs KKR matches:

RR captain Sanju Samson holds the record for the most runs in this fixture, with a total of 400 runs, while Sunil Narine has the best individual performance with a 109-run innings for KKR vs RR in 2024. As for the bowlers, Sunil Narine has taken the most wickets (14), while Yuzvendra Chahal has the best bowling stats of 5 for 40.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?