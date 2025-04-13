Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Highest successful run chases at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL history

The highest successful run chase on this ground came back in 2021 when MI chased down 219 against the Chennai Super Kings.

As Mumbai Indians set a 206-run target for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, the DC baters featuring Jake Frazer McGurk, KL Rahul among others would be looking to chase the mammoth total down in front of their home crowd as they look to win their 5th consecutive match this season.  The highest successful run chase on this ground came back in 2021 when MI chased down 219 against the Chennai Super Kings.  Check DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES here 
Highest successful run chases in Delhi
Match Date Chasing Team Score Target Opposition
May 1, 2021 Mumbai Indians 219/6 219 Chennai Super Kings
May 4, 2017 Delhi Capitals 214/3 209 Gujarat Lions
May 8, 2008 Chennai Super Kings 188/6 188 Delhi Capitals
May 10, 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad 191/1 188 Delhi Capitals
March 19, 2010 Chennai Super Kings 190/5 186 Delhi Capitals
May 2, 2017 Delhi Capitals 189/4 186 Sunrisers Hyderabad
April 12, 2015 Rajasthan Royals 186/7 185 Delhi Capitals
May 12, 2018 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 187/5 182 Delhi Capitals
May 6, 2023 Delhi Capitals 187/3 182 Royal Challengers Bengaluru
May 5, 2014 Chennai Super Kings 181/2 179 Delhi Capitals
 
First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:36 PM IST

