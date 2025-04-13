IPL 2025: Kohli becomes first Indian batter to score 100 T20 fifties

Star Indian and RCB batter Virat Kohli continued his habit of creating new records during match number 28 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting in the second innings of the match, Kohli scored a brilliant half-century off 39 balls and registered his 100th T20 half-century. Kohli is now only the second batter after Australian batter David Warner (108 half-centuries) to cross the three-digit mark of T20 fifties, and the first Indian to do so.

Most half-centuries in T20 cricket:

Rank Player Matches Innings Fifties 1 DA Warner 400 399 108 2 Virat Kohli 405 388 100 3 Babar Azam 311 300 90 4 CH Gayle 463 455 88 5 JC Buttler 440 415 86 6 AD Hales 494 490 85 7 Shoaib Malik 556 514 83 8 F du Plessis 407 386 79 9 RG Sharma 452 439 78 10 AJ Finch 387 380 77 11 JM Vince 420 408 73 12 S Dhawan 334 331 70 13 AB de Villiers 340 320 69 14 Q de Kock 385 373 69 15 C Munro 435 416 68 16 Mohammad Rizwan 277 246 68 17 KL Rahul 229 216 67 18 DJ Malan 361 354 67 19 JJ Roy 389 382 65 20 MJ Guptill 351 340 59

Equals Warner’s IPL record

Kohli’s half-century against RR in Jaipur was his 58th IPL fifty, which means it was his 66th 50-plus total in the IPL, as he also has eight centuries to his name. He is now equal to David Warner in this record, who also has 66 fifty-plus scores in the IPL, with the help of four centuries and 62 half-centuries.

Most 50-plus totals in IPL