IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK head-to-head, Lucknow weather forecast, key toss stats

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK head-to-head, Lucknow weather forecast, key toss stats

The weather outlook for match day in Lucknow suggests a clear evening with no chances of rain, ensuring uninterrupted play. Temperatures are expected to stay between 27 and 30°C

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to clash with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 30 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This season will see a total of 74 matches spread across 13 cities, culminating in the playoffs — with Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator scheduled in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21, followed by Qualifier 2 and the final in Kolkata on May 23 and 25, respectively. 
 
Currently sitting third on the IPL 2025 points table, Lucknow Super Giants have had a solid start to their campaign, registering four wins from six matches. In their most recent outing, they secured a confident six-wicket victory over the Gujarat Titans. With the backing of home support and strong form, LSG will be eager to keep their winning momentum going.
 
 
In contrast, Chennai Super Kings are enduring a difficult season. With just one win and five losses from six games, CSK find themselves at the bottom of the standings. Their latest defeat came at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, who beat them convincingly by eight wickets. The five-time champions now face a must-win situation if they hope to revive their chances of reaching the playoffs.
 
With one team soaring and the other struggling, this match promises to be a crucial contest for both sides.

LSG enjoy a slight lead over CSK when it comes to their head-to-head records in the IPL.
 
Overall
Total Matches Played: 5
LSG Won: 3
CSK Won: 1
 
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-head record
 
LSG vs CSK H2H stats
Venue Matches LSG Won CSK won Tied NR
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 1 - - 1
Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - - -
MA Chidambaram Stadium 2 1 1 - -
 
Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: LSG vs CSK weather forecast
 
The weather outlook for match day in Lucknow suggests a clear evening with no chances of rain, ensuring uninterrupted play. Temperatures are expected to stay between 27 and 30°C, offering pleasant conditions for both players and fans. Humidity will be moderate, accompanied by a gentle breeze throughout the game.
 
What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?
 
The previous meeting between LSG and CSK took place at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai in IPL 2024 LSG came out as the winners by 6 wickets on the night.
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

