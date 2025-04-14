IPL 2025: Karun Nair lights up Arun Jaitley Stadium with dazzling 89 vs MI

Karun Nair marked a memorable return to the Indian Premier League with a sensational knock against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, playing a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' high-octane run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Stepping in as an Impact Player after the early dismissal of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nair wasted no time in stamping his authority on the game. Known for its short boundaries and true pitch, the Delhi venue lived up to its batting-friendly reputation — and Karun made full use of it, unleashing an array of strokes that had the crowd on their feet.

Karun reads Bumrah like a book! The 33-year-old went on an all-out assault during the powerplay, particularly targeting Mumbai's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the final over of the fielding restrictions, Nair launched a stunning attack — smashing a six off the first ball, a boundary on the third, and another maximum off the fifth delivery. He completed a lightning-fast fifty off just 22 balls with a brace on the final ball of the over, collecting 18 runs off it. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: GT, LSG, PBKS, SRH rankings; purple, orange cap list

This powerful onslaught saw Karun become only the second Delhi Capitals batter to score a 50+ in the powerplay, after Fraser-McGurk. He also etched his name in the records as the third-highest scorer in a single over off Bumrah in IPL history.

During his fireworks, Karun stitched a 119-run partnership with Abishek Porel — DC’s second-best stand for any wicket against MI. His thrilling innings ended at 89 from 40 balls, bowled by a superb delivery from Mitchell Santner that beat the bat and hit the stumps.

Karun's hard work in domestic circuit pays off

Karun Nair's domestic form had been nothing short of exceptional leading up to the season. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he piled up an incredible 779 runs in just nine games, which included five centuries and a half-century, averaging an astonishing 389.50. He carried that momentum into the Ranji Trophy as well, scoring 860 runs at an impressive average of 57.33 for the season.