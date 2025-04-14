Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Karun Nair lights up Arun Jaitley Stadium with dazzling 89 vs MI

IPL 2025: Karun Nair lights up Arun Jaitley Stadium with dazzling 89 vs MI

The 33-year-old went on an all-out assault during the powerplay, particularly targeting Mumbai's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Karun Nair
Karun Nair
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Karun Nair marked a memorable return to the Indian Premier League with a sensational knock against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, playing a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' high-octane run chase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.
 
Stepping in as an Impact Player after the early dismissal of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nair wasted no time in stamping his authority on the game. Known for its short boundaries and true pitch, the Delhi venue lived up to its batting-friendly reputation — and Karun made full use of it, unleashing an array of strokes that had the crowd on their feet.
  Karun reads Bumrah like a book!  The 33-year-old went on an all-out assault during the powerplay, particularly targeting Mumbai’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah. In the final over of the fielding restrictions, Nair launched a stunning attack — smashing a six off the first ball, a boundary on the third, and another maximum off the fifth delivery. He completed a lightning-fast fifty off just 22 balls with a brace on the final ball of the over, collecting 18 runs off it.    Karun capitalises on IPL return after 1077 days
 
This powerful onslaught saw Karun become only the second Delhi Capitals batter to score a 50+ in the powerplay, after Fraser-McGurk. He also etched his name in the records as the third-highest scorer in a single over off Bumrah in IPL history.

Also Read

IPL 2025 points table: GT, LSG, PBKS, SRH rankings; purple, orange cap list

DC vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: MI hand DC their 1st defeat this season, beat them by 12 runs

IPL 2025: Why Bumrah indulged in on-field altercation with Nair | Video

Top five most expensive spells of MI's Jasprit Bumrah in IPL history

IPL 2025 DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

 
During his fireworks, Karun stitched a 119-run partnership with Abishek Porel — DC’s second-best stand for any wicket against MI. His thrilling innings ended at 89 from 40 balls, bowled by a superb delivery from Mitchell Santner that beat the bat and hit the stumps.
 
Karun's hard work in domestic circuit pays off
 
Karun Nair's domestic form had been nothing short of exceptional leading up to the season. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he piled up an incredible 779 runs in just nine games, which included five centuries and a half-century, averaging an astonishing 389.50. He carried that momentum into the Ranji Trophy as well, scoring 860 runs at an impressive average of 57.33 for the season.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: Why is Faf du Plessis not part of DC playing 11 vs Mumbai?

Highest successful run chases at Arun Jaitley Stadium in IPL history

IPL 2025: DC players Mukesh-Ashutosh collide on field during catch attempt

IPL 2025: Can Nicholas Pooran outwit CSK bowlers at spin-friendly Ekana?

Back-to-back defeats were mentally draining: SRH batter Abhishek Sharma

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKarun NairDelhi Capitals

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story