IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS head-to-head record, key toss stats in Lucknow

The caravan of IPL 2025 has now reached a new venue as, on Tuesday, April 1, Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants will host Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings in match number 13 of the season. The two most expensive players in IPL history will come face to face with just one aim in mind — to keep their winning train going.

The team management of LSG and PBKS spent a lot of money in the IPL 2025 mega auction to completely facelift their sides and be real contenders for the title this time around. So far, both teams have proved their management correct. But who, out of these two sides, has the upper hand over the other historically? Let us take a look.

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head

Out of four encounters between LSG and PBKS in the IPL, only once has the Punjab-based franchise secured a win, while on every other occasion, LSG have emerged victorious.

Overall

Total matches played: 4

LSG won: 3

PBKS won: 1

N/R: 0

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head Venue Matches Wins Losses N/R Ties Avg 1st Inn Avg 2nd Inn Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium 2 1 1 - - 170 172 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 0 1 - - 133 133 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 1 0 1 - - 201 203 Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow – T20 Stats (Since 2023 IPL)

Match Summary:

Total Matches: 14

Wins Batting First: 7

Wins Chasing: 6

Scoring Trends:

Average 1st Innings Score: 169/6

Lowest Total Defended: 126

Highest Target Chased: 197

200+ Totals (Excluding Shortened Matches): 1 in 13 matches

Average Sixes Per Match: 11

Winning Score Analysis:

1st Innings Score of 180 or More:

Matches: 4

Wins Batting First: 3

Wins Chasing: 1

1st Innings Score Below 180:

Matches: 9

Wins Batting First: 4

Wins Chasing: 5

Team Records at Ekana Cricket Stadium:

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG):

Matches: 14

Wins: 7

Losses: 6

No Result: 1

Win Percentage: 54%

Punjab Kings (PBKS):

Matches: 2

Wins: 1

Losses: 1

Win Percentage: 50%

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

LSG and PBKS have clashed in Lucknow two times before today, in IPL 2024 and IPL 2023, out of which PBKS won the match of 2023, while LSG emerged victorious in 2024.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?