IPL 2025 live streaming: Where to watch MI vs KKR cricket match live

The 12th match of IPL 2025 will feature Mumbai Indians taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on March 31. Both teams have experienced mixed results so far, with Mumbai Indians currently in ninth place after two losses, while Kolkata Knight Riders are in seventh place with one win in two games.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the coin toss and elected to field first against KKR. Both skippers after the toss: Ajinkya Rahane: We wanted to bowl first as well but I was confused looking at the wicket, so I feel it's a good toss to lose. There's a little breeze going on, no dew factor going on. We are playing good cricket, every games gives a good opportunity to play good cricket. Lovely ground, we are looking to play cricket. Sunil comes in in place of Mooen Hardik Pandya: We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come. There might be some early swing, it plays well so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will comes back and we have a debutant. KKR playing 11: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy MI playing 11: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

In their most recent outing, Suryakumar Yadav contributed with 48 runs, but Mumbai Indians fell short by 36 runs against Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders claimed an impressive 8-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, led by a stellar 97-run knock from Quinton de Kock.

Historically, Mumbai Indians have the upper hand in their 34 IPL encounters, winning 23 matches, while Kolkata Knight Riders have managed 11 victories. The upcoming clash promises to be an exciting contest, as Mumbai seeks to secure their first win, while Kolkata looks to continue their momentum.

IPL 2025 MI vs KKR broadcast details

IPL 2025 MI vs KKR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch MI vs KKR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 is scheduled to take place on March 31 (Monday).

What is the venue for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?

The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31.

What time will the toss take place for the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the IPL 2025 match between MI and KKR will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 begin on March 31?

The IPL 2025 match between MI and KKR will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2025 matches on its app and website.