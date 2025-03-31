IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a high-stakes clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 1, at 7:30 PM IST. This much-anticipated encounter will see IPL 2025’s most expensive player, Rishabh Pant, leading LSG against Shreyas Iyer, the second-most expensive player, who captains PBKS. Both players, once teammates at Delhi Capitals, are now determined to deliver a maiden IPL trophy for their respective franchises.

Pant, who was signed for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore, is yet to make an impact with the bat, managing just 15 runs in two games. However, LSG found their rhythm with a thrilling five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, courtesy of Nicholas Pooran’s blistering 70 off 23 balls and Mitchell Marsh’s solid knock. Meanwhile, PBKS, under Iyer’s leadership, have looked formidable, with the skipper leading from the front with a match-winning 97 not out against Gujarat Titans.

ALSO READ: MI vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025 With Ekana’s pitch historically favouring spinners, the battle between Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal could be pivotal. As Pant looks to prove his worth and Iyer aims to continue his red-hot form, expect an intense contest under the lights in Lucknow.

IPL 2025: LSG vs PBKS playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables):

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact player: Akash Singh

Punjab Kings playing 11 (probables):

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact player: Nehal Wadhera

LSG vs PBKS head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 4

LSG won: 3

PBKS won: 1

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

PBKS squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur

LSG squad:

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi

IPL 2025 match on April 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings live toss, LSG vs PBKS telecast and Lucknow vs Punjab live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 1 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings will clash in IPL 2025 on April 1 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the Lucknow vs Punjab IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on April 1.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs PBKS take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 1.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Super Giants vs Kings IPL 2025 match?

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in India?