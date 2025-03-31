Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Stephen Fleming says Dhoni can't sustain ten overs of power hitting

The 43-year-old Dhoni had faced criticism for batting at number 9 during CSK's 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk last week

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 6:14 PM IST
Mahendra Singh Dhoni can't bat ten overs running full stick as his knee remains dodgy and the former captain decides on his batting position based on the match situation, revealed Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming.

The 43-year-old Dhoni had faced criticism for batting at number 9 during CSK's 50-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk last week.

On Sunday, the CSK talisman walked out at number 7 with the team needing 54 off 25 balls but could manage just 16 runs off 11 balls as they suffered a six-run loss to Rajasthan Royals.

"It's a time thing. MS judges it. His body, his knees aren't what they used to be. He's moving okay but there's still a nutrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us," Fleming said at the post-match press conference.

"If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that. I said it last year, he's too valuable to us, (with his) leadership and wicket keeping, to throw him in at 9- 10 overs.

"He's actually never done that. So look, from around 13, 14 overs he's looking to go, depending on who's in."  RR racked up 79 for 1 in the powerplay compared to CSK's 42-1 and Fleming admitted they lost the match in the powerplays.

"If you analyse the game it's probably the two power plays. Our power play with the ball went for the best part of 80 runs and we were only able to manage early 40s," he said.

"So that's on the scoreboard the big difference and we were also sloppy in the field compared to Rajasthan who were outstanding. So that would be the two immediate takeaways."  Reflecting on the key moments, Fleming said: "I think (Riyan) Parag's catch was the turning point in the match. The Dube match-up was going our way but he (Wanindu Hasaranga) had courage. You can't deny that and he certainly gave the ball air.

"Sometimes you give the ball air and in this competition you can go the distance but he had the courage to do that and Gaikwad's wicket as well was very clever. So he held his nerve and had a good day.

"Nitish Rana played really well. I thought he combated a bit of bounce and a bit of seam early to get them off to a great start ... so that catch was big and then classy bowling from Hasaranga to Ruturaj. So probably three pretty good moments."  I tried to use pace in this wicket: Nitish  Promoted to number 3, Nitish Rana's belligerent 36-ball 81 saw RR post 182 for 9 and then restrict CSK to 176 for 6 to register its first win of the season.

"I got to know yesterday (Saturday) when Rahul sir called me before going to practice. Riyan also told me that I could bat at number 3. I guess, that decision was very good.

"In the first two matches, I was trying to hit hard. So, my learning from the last two matches was that if I try to use pace in this wicket, how much pace I can use on the new ball, if I try to do that, then my success rate can increase in making runs. And today, I did the same thing..."  It was Riyan Parag's first win as a captain and Nitish credited his calm demeanour and the atmosphere of the dressing room for the win.

"I think, captaincy is very result-oriented. If your result is in your favor, then everyone says that you are a very good captain. I don't believe that. I think, there are small battles in a T20 game. How you win those battles, that is important," he said.

"A player knows that and Riyan is very calm as a captain. And this dressing room is also very calm. This starts with the coaches, the kind of atmosphere that Sanju and even Rahul sir has created in the dressing room... there was no panic. And we just tried to focus on the process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

