IPL 2025: Skipper Riyan Parag fined Rs 12 lakh after RR's win over CSK

Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. The IPL governing body confirmed the penalty in an official statement, citing it as Rajasthan's first offence of the season under the league's Code of Conduct. Parag became the second captain in IPL 2025 to be penalised after Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya faced a similar fine earlier. Meanwhile, Rajasthan secured their first win of the season, successfully defending 182 runs and climbing to ninth place in the points table.

Riyan Parag penalised for slow over rate

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team failed to maintain the required over rate during their match against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. The Indian Premier League released a statement confirming the violation and stated that it was Rajasthan's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

The penalty is in line with the rules governing slow over rates in the tournament. If the team commits further offences, higher fines or possible match suspensions for the captain may follow.

Second captain fined for slow over rate in IPL 2025

Parag is the second captain in IPL 2025 to receive a fine for a slow over rate. Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya was previously penalised for the same offence in a match against Gujarat Titans. The league has been strict about over rate violations to ensure games finish on time.

Match summary Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan’s batting performance

Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to field first. Rajasthan Royals started their innings with an early setback as Yashasvi Jaiswal lost his wicket quickly. However, a solid 82-run partnership between Sanju Samson, who scored 20 runs in 16 balls, and Nitish Rana, who played a brilliant knock of 81 runs in just 33 balls, steadied the innings.

Captain Riyan Parag contributed 37 runs off 28 deliveries while hitting two fours and two sixes. Despite losing wickets regularly in the final overs, Rajasthan managed to post a competitive total of 182 for 9 in their 20 overs.

Chennai’s run chase falls short

Chennai Super Kings had a poor start with Rachin Ravindra getting dismissed without scoring. Rahul Tripathi and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad built a 46-run partnership to stabilise the innings. Tripathi scored 23 off 19 balls while Gaikwad was the top scorer with a fighting 63 off 44 deliveries, hitting seven fours and one six.

Shivam Dube added 18 runs in 10 balls and Vijay Shankar contributed 9 runs in 6 balls, but their dismissals put CSK in a difficult position at 92 for 4. Gaikwad’s wicket at 129 for 5 in 15.5 overs was a turning point that put Rajasthan in control.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja tried to anchor the innings in the final overs. Dhoni scored 16 runs off 10 balls while Jadeja remained unbeaten with 32 runs off 22 balls. However, Chennai could not chase the target as Rajasthan Royals held their nerves to secure a crucial victory. (With ANI inputs)