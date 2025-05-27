Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all live telecast and live streaming details for the IPL 2025 match between LSG and RCB here.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
We’ve reached the final league match of IPL 2025, Match 70, and the energy is sky-high! Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium tonight.
 
Though LSG are no longer in the playoff race, RCB are charging forward with strong momentum, aiming to secure a coveted top-two finish. With pride and critical points on the line, this clash promises high stakes and intense action.

RCB skipper Jitesh Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first in Lucknow  Both skippers after the toss:   Jitesh Sharma: We will field first. Looks like a good wicket, we'll fancy to chase. Rajat Patidar is our impact player. Looking to win and make it into the top-2. Tim David misses out, Liam comes in, so does Thushara, he replaces Ngidi who left the team  Rishabh Pant: We don't mind batting or bowling first, we did show the glimpse of the potential in our last game, but every match is a learning curve, till the last ball is bowled, we will give our 100 percent. Few changes - Breetzke is in and Digvesh Rathi are back in 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara 

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11: Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William ORourke

 
Led by Rishabh Pant, LSG have recorded 6 wins and 7 losses this season, officially ending their playoff journey. However, they aren’t backing down quietly. In their previous match, they knocked out Gujarat Titans with a convincing 33-run win, showing they're still ready to battle.
 
RCB, currently placed third on the table, have 8 victories from 13 matches, with one game washed out. A win in this fixture would seal their spot in the Qualifier round, giving them a significant advantage. Coming off a 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, they’ll be eager to bounce back and close the league stage on a high.

LSG vs RCB broadcast details
 
IPL 2025 LSG vs RCB broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
  Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Telecast and Streaming Details
 
When will the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru take place in IPL 2025?
The LSG vs RCB match is scheduled for Saturday, May 27, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2025?
The match will be held at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
 
What time will the toss take place for the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025 will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025 start?
The LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the LSG vs RCB match in IPL 2025 in India?
The LSG vs RCB match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the LSG vs RCB match live in India?
You can stream the LSG vs RCB match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.
First Published: May 27 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

