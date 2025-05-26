Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: How RCB can play Qualifier 1? All scenarios after MI vs PBKS game

IPL 2025: How RCB can play Qualifier 1? All scenarios after MI vs PBKS game

Even after the crucial MI vs PBKS match, the teams taking part in Qualifier 1 will still depend on LSG vs RCB game. Check which teams has the chance to grab a top 2 spot here.

RCB
RCB
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With just one matche left in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the competition for a top-two finish remains fierce with Punjab Kings having booked one of the spots on Monday. Two teams, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will now be vying for a strategic advantage heading into the playoffs.
 
Punjab Kings took one of the top 2 spots with a 7-wicket win agianst Mumbai and will now look at RCB's game agianst LSG to learn about their next opponents in Qualifier 1. 
 
Playoff Scenario: What’s at Stake? 
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will face off in Qualifier 1, providing them with two opportunities to reach the final. Teams finishing third and fourth will battle in the Eliminator, where a single loss ends their title dreams.
 
The final key fixture, Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB in Lucknow — will ultimately decide who will face PBKS in the qualifier 1 and which two teams will battle it out in the Eliminator. 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Their Fate in Their Hands

Also Read

IPL 2025 points table: MI, PBKS, RCB, GT rankings; Top batters and bowlers

PBKS vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Punjab Kings book top 2 spot; beat Mumbai by 7 wickets in Jaipur

Highest successful run chases against Mumbai Indians in IPL history

IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Current Points: 17
 
Next Match: Against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium
 
Scenario: A victory against LSG would guarantee RCB a place in the top two.
 
Net Run Rate Factor: While RCB and Punjab Kings share the same number of points, RCB trails in net run rate, meaning both teams must win their matches to secure top-two finishes.
 
Gujarat Titans: Hopes Rest on Other Results 
Current Status: All 14 matches completed
 
Points: Leading the table (18)
 
Qualification Scenario: Gujarat Titans' defeat to Chennai Super Kings has left them dependent on other outcomes. For the Titans to finish in the top two, both RCB and Punjab Kings must lose their final league games. If this occurs, Gujarat will likely finish in the top two alongside Mumbai Indians. 
 
Punjab Kings clinch top 2 spot
Current Points: 19
 
Mumbai Indians to play Eliminator 1
Current Points: 16
 
Historical Insight: Interestingly, all five of Mumbai Indians' IPL titles have come when they finished in the top two. They have never won the championship after playing in the Eliminator.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats

IPL 2025, RCB vs LSG preview: RCB's final bid for a top-two finish

KKR vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS: SRH end IPL 2025 campaign with 110-run win over KKR

SRH best their record for 3rd highest team total in IPL; check full list

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai IndiansGujarat TitansPunjab Kings

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story