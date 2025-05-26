IPL 2025: How RCB can play Qualifier 1? All scenarios after MI vs PBKS game
Even after the crucial MI vs PBKS match, the teams taking part in Qualifier 1 will still depend on LSG vs RCB game. Check which teams has the chance to grab a top 2 spot here.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
With just one matche left in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the competition for a top-two finish remains fierce with Punjab Kings having booked one of the spots on Monday. Two teams, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will now be vying for a strategic advantage heading into the playoffs.
Punjab Kings took one of the top 2 spots with a 7-wicket win agianst Mumbai and will now look at RCB's game agianst LSG to learn about their next opponents in Qualifier 1.
Playoff Scenario: What’s at Stake?
The top two teams at the end of the league stage will face off in Qualifier 1, providing them with two opportunities to reach the final. Teams finishing third and fourth will battle in the Eliminator, where a single loss ends their title dreams.
The final key fixture, Lucknow Super Giants vs RCB in Lucknow — will ultimately decide who will face PBKS in the qualifier 1 and which two teams will battle it out in the Eliminator.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Their Fate in Their Hands
Current Points: 17
Next Match: Against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Stadium
Scenario: A victory against LSG would guarantee RCB a place in the top two.
Net Run Rate Factor: While RCB and Punjab Kings share the same number of points, RCB trails in net run rate, meaning both teams must win their matches to secure top-two finishes.
Gujarat Titans: Hopes Rest on Other Results
Current Status: All 14 matches completed
Points: Leading the table (18)
Qualification Scenario:
Gujarat Titans' defeat to Chennai Super Kings has left them dependent on other outcomes. For the Titans to finish in the top two, both RCB and Punjab Kings must lose their final league games. If this occurs, Gujarat will likely finish in the top two alongside Mumbai Indians.
Punjab Kings clinch top 2 spot
Current Points: 19
Mumbai Indians to play Eliminator 1
Current Points: 16
Historical Insight: Interestingly, all five of Mumbai Indians' IPL titles have come when they finished in the top two. They have never won the championship after playing in the Eliminator.