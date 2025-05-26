IPL 2025: How RCB can play Qualifier 1? All scenarios after MI vs PBKS game

With just one matche left in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, the competition for a top-two finish remains fierce with Punjab Kings having booked one of the spots on Monday. Two teams, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will now be vying for a strategic advantage heading into the playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today? Punjab Kings took one of the top 2 spots with a 7-wicket win agianst Mumbai and will now look at RCB's game agianst LSG to learn about their next opponents in Qualifier 1.

Playoff Scenario: What’s at Stake?

The top two teams at the end of the league stage will face off in Qualifier 1, providing them with two opportunities to reach the final. Teams finishing third and fourth will battle in the Eliminator, where a single loss ends their title dreams.

Scenario: A victory against LSG would guarantee RCB a place in the top two.

Net Run Rate Factor: While RCB and Punjab Kings share the same number of points, RCB trails in net run rate, meaning both teams must win their matches to secure top-two finishes.

Gujarat Titans: Hopes Rest on Other Results

Current Status: All 14 matches completed

Points: Leading the table (18)

Qualification Scenario: Gujarat Titans' defeat to Chennai Super Kings has left them dependent on other outcomes. For the Titans to finish in the top two, both RCB and Punjab Kings must lose their final league games. If this occurs, Gujarat will likely finish in the top two alongside Mumbai Indians. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Punjab Kings clinch top 2 spot

Current Points: 19

Mumbai Indians to play Eliminator 1

Current Points: 16

Historical Insight: Interestingly, all five of Mumbai Indians' IPL titles have come when they finished in the top two. They have never won the championship after playing in the Eliminator.