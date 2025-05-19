IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats

The Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 61 of the IPL 2025 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Playoffs: Qualified teams, schedule, timetable, venue, streaming Currently placed seventh with 10 points from 11 matches, LSG face a do-or-die scenario with only three games left in the league stage. One more defeat would end their playoff hopes. The Rishabh Pant-led side has struggled recently, losing four of their last five games, and they appear to be low on momentum and self-belief. However, a brief break between matches might provide the team an opportunity to reset and refine their game plan.

In a setback, pace spearhead Mayank Yadav has been ruled out due to injury and replaced by New Zealand quick Will O’Rourke. To have any chance of qualifying, LSG must win all their remaining fixtures—against SRH, GT, and RCB—to reach 16 points. Even then, their negative net run rate of -0.469 makes qualification difficult without favorable results in other games.

Meanwhile, SRH have already been knocked out of the playoff race, managing just three victories from 11 games. With nothing to lose, they will look to play spoiler and disrupt LSG’s playoff ambitions, especially after suffering a defeat to them earlier in the season. The Sunrisers will be boosted by the availability of all their overseas players for this match.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs SRH, IPL 2025

Also Read

VENUE – EKANA CRICKET STADIUM, LUCKNOW (IN 2025 IPL) • Matches - 5, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 4 • Avg 1st Inns score – 176/7 (Run Rate – 8.79) • Lowest Total Defended – 203, Highest Target Chased – 181 • 200+ Totals: 1 time in 5 matches | Sixes Per Match - 14 • Pace: Overs% - 54, Wkts – 31, Avg – 32.3, Eco – 9.6, SR – 20.2 Spin: Overs% - 46, Wkts – 19, Avg – 39.5, Eco – 8.4, SR – 28.1 • Winning Score at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Jaipur (in 2025 IPL) ◦ 1st Inns score 190 or above: Mts – 1, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 0 ◦ 1st Inns score less than 190: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 4 The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has proven to be a challenging venue for batters this IPL season. The ground’s large boundaries make clearing the ropes difficult. Although the average first-innings score stands at 167, teams ideally need to target a total between 180 and 190 to gain a competitive edge, especially with the dew factor likely to play a role in the second half.

ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Here's why Team India may skip Asia Cup 2025 in September The pitch has generally offered low bounce and played on the slower side, benefiting bowlers who maintain tight lines and disciplined bowling. Of the 19 IPL matches hosted at this venue, chasing sides have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss is expected to opt for bowling first.

Recent match at Ekana Stadium

The most recent match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the hosts DC lose at home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the visitors winning the tie by 14 runs in a must win tie for them.