IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Lucknow Super Giants are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.

With just three matches left in their league campaign, LSG find themselves in a must-win situation. Currently placed seventh with 10 points from 11 games, another defeat would officially eliminate them from playoff contention. The Rishabh Pant-led side has lost four of its last five games and is struggling with form and confidence. However, a short break has given them time to reassess and refocus.

In a setback, LSG speedster Mayank Yadav has been sidelined due to injury and replaced by New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke. To stay in the hunt, LSG must win all three of their remaining matches—against SRH, GT, and RCB—and hope for other results to swing in their favour due to a low net run rate of -0.469.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, already out of the playoff race after managing just three wins in 11 outings, will be playing for pride. The Orange Army will look to spoil LSG's playoff ambitions, especially after falling short against them earlier in the season. The good news for SRH is that all their overseas players are currently available for selection

IPL 2025: LSG vs SRH Playing 11 (Probables)

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (Probables): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (captain & wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Akash Maharaj Singh, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav

Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (Probables): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (captain), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Travis Head

LSG vs SRH Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

LSG won: 4

SRH won: 1

No result: 0

LSG IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

LSG began their IPL 2025 campaign on a strong note, securing victories in four of their first six matches. However, their form dipped significantly, with only one win in their last five outings. With five wins from 11 matches, LSG currently sit in seventh place on the table. A loss at this stage would leave them stuck on 10 points with just two games remaining, making it mathematically impossible to reach the crucial 16-point mark and effectively knocking them out of playoff contention.

Squads of Both Teams

LSG Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Shardul Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

SRH Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga

IPL 2025 Match on May 19: LSG vs SRH Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 19 (Monday) in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 19 (Monday).

What is the venue of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs SRH match take place?

The live toss for the LSG vs SRH match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on May 19.

Which TV channels will live telecast the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of LSG vs SRH will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.