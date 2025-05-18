IPL 2025 DC vs GT Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check DC vs GT full scorecard here Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial Indian Premier League fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. With three matches left in the league stage, GT are eyeing a clean sweep to strengthen their position in the points table. Check DC vs GT LIVE SCORE AND MATCH COMMENTARY HERE “We will bowl first,” said Gill at the toss. “It’s not easy to restart after breaks, but the rest has helped our pacers. Kagiso Rabada returns, which is a positive. We've worked hard on our fielding — that’s been a weak link — and we want to perform in all three remaining games.”

Axar Patel Unfazed by Toss Outcome, Focused on Execution

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel expressed no regret about losing the toss, noting his team also intended to bowl first. “We’ll now look to post a solid total. We’re focused on one game at a time and not overthinking qualification,” he said. Axar emphasized the importance of fitness and clarity in planning.

DC made two changes to their playing XI: Vipraj Nigam replaced Madhav Tiwari, and Mustafizur Rahman came in for Mitchell Starc. Gujarat Titans made just one change, bringing in Kagiso Rabada in place of an unnamed player.

Playing XIs: Rabada Returns, Starc Sits Out

Gujarat Titans Playing XI:

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman.

Impact Substitutes:

DC: Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Dushmantha Chameera

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report: A Spinners’ Test in the Heat

Former cricketers Graeme Swann and Matthew Hayden presented the pitch report, highlighting the challenges teams might face on this used wicket.

“The square boundaries are 58 and 66 metres, the straight one is 71 metres,” said Hayden. “It’s a used pitch with a dry surface and minimal grass — ideal for spin. The weather is hot with little wind, which means the ball could grip and turn.”

Despite the spin-friendly nature, the ground has seen high-scoring games. “The average first-innings score here in the last 10 innings is 216,” Swann added, suggesting that batters can still cash in if they apply themselves.

