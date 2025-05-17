IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Match number 59 of IPL 2025 between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is set to take place on Sunday, May 19, at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This will be an important match for the Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings, as a win in Jaipur will all but confirm their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Bengaluru weather forecast, hourly rain forecast On the other hand, it will be a battle of survival for RR, who are already eliminated from the playoff race and are currently ranked ninth on the points table. They will try their best to avoid finishing with the wooden spoon this season, and for that, they will need to win their match against PBKS on Sunday.

IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS Playing 11 (Probables)

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11 (Probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Impact Player: Kumar Kartikeya

Also Read

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Owen, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Kyle Jamieson, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

RR vs PBKS Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 29

RR won: 17

PBKS won: 12

No result: 0

PBKS IPL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Check RCB vs KKR LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here PBKS currently have 15 points from 11 matches. A win against RR on May 18 will ensure a playoff berth and strengthen their chances of a top-two finish. However, a loss will not eliminate them but may require them to win their remaining matches to secure the top spots.

Squads of Both Teams

RR Squad:

Sanju Samson (c, wk), Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Riyan Parag, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh

PBKS Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Arshdeep Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Aaron Hardie, Harnoor Singh, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Kyle Jamieson, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Prabhsimran Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Yash Thakur

IPL 2025 Match on May 18: RR vs PBKS Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 18 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 18 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

When will the live toss for the RR vs PBKS match take place?

The live toss for the RR vs PBKS match will take place at 3:00 pm IST on May 18.

Which TV channels will live telecast the RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of RR vs PBKS will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.