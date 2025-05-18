IPL 2025: DC vs GT pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

Delhi Capitals will continue their IPL 2025 journey with a crucial clash against Gujarat Titans in Match 60, scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Gujarat Titans are in a strong position with 16 points from 11 games, needing just one more victory to confirm their spot in the playoffs. In contrast, Delhi Capitals find themselves in a more complicated scenario with 13 points. Their recent form has been inconsistent, particularly at home, where they've managed only a single win. The team has also been affected by injuries, player withdrawals, and dips in performance.

While Mitchell Starc remains unavailable for the final leg of the league, DC have welcomed back Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs. However, they still face a tough challenge, requiring two wins from their last three matches to stay in the playoff race.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs PBKS head-to-head, Jaipur weather forecast, toss stats GT, meanwhile, have thrived this season, powered by an in-form top order featuring Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler—each surpassing the 500-run mark. Their bowling attack, led by Prasidh Krishna, has also delivered consistently. Though they may face late-season absences with players like Buttler and Kagiso Rabada potentially leaving for international commitments, Gujarat remain strong contenders for a top-two finish.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Pitch report for DC vs GT, IPL 2025

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has returned to its usual slow and low-bounce nature, posing a challenge for batters who will need to work hard for their runs.

VENUE – ARUN JAITLEY STADIUM, DELHI (IN IPL SINCE 2024) • Matches - 9, Bat 1st Won – 7, Bat 2nd Won – 1, Tied -1 • Avg 1st Inns score – 215/6 (Run Rate – 10.75) • Lowest Total Defended – 204, Highest Target Chased – 162 • 200+ Totals: 10 times in 9 matches | Sixes Per Match - 22 • Pace: Overs% - 59, Wkts – 60, Eco – 11.1, SR – 20.9 Spin: Overs% - 41, Wkts – 51, Eco – 9.3, SR – 17.4 • Winning Score at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (in IPL since 2024) ◦ 1st Inns score 190 or above: Mts – 7, Bat 1st Won – 7, Bat 2nd Won – 0 ◦ 1st Inns score less than 190: Mts – 2, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 1, Tied - 1 Despite the sluggish surface, the shorter boundaries ensure a balanced contest between bat and ball, giving batters a chance to shift the momentum if they apply pressure on the bowlers.

This same surface is expected for Sunday’s IPL 2025 clash between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. The game is likely to feature a battle between DC’s strong batting lineup and GT’s disciplined bowling attack.

Dew could significantly influence the outcome, and the toss-winning captain is expected to opt for bowling first, anticipating easier batting conditions later in the match.

Recent match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The most recent match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium saw the hosts DC lose at home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, with the visitors winning the tie by 14 runs in a must win tie for them. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB fans pay tribute to King Kohli despite Bengaluru rain washout

Other key stats at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi