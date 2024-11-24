IPL 2025 mega auctions: Full list of Australian players to go under hammer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction promises to be an exhilarating event, with a star-studded list of Australian cricketers ready to go under the hammer. Scheduled for November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the auction features some of the most sought-after names from Australia, with a mix of capped and uncapped players available.

Australian players Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc created history during the IPL 2024 auctions after they became the first players to cross the 20 crore mark in IPL auction history. While Cummins was retained by SRH ahead of the auction, Starc was released by KKR, meaning he will once again be up for grabs in the upcoming auction.

The roster includes 37 capped players, many of whom have established themselves as key performers in the IPL and international cricket. Leading the pack with a base price of Rs 2 crore are marquee players such as last year’s most expensive player, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Tim David. Their vast experience and match-winning abilities make them hot picks for franchises looking to strengthen their core.

Fast bowlers like Spencer Johnson, Sean Abbott, and Josh Hazlewood also feature in the Rs 2 crore bracket, offering reliable options in the bowling department. Meanwhile, versatile all-rounders like Mitchell Marsh and Adam Zampa bring both batting depth and bowling expertise, ensuring high demand.

Players priced in the Rs 1.50 crore range include Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, and Riley Meredith, who have consistently impressed with their pace and control. The Rs 1.25 crore category highlights upcoming talent like Lance Morris, Ashton Agar, Nathan Ellis, and Aaron Hardie, providing teams with exciting prospects for the future.

The uncapped category is represented by promising players Joshua Brown and Oliver Davies, each with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. These young talents will be looking to make their mark and secure a spot in IPL 2025.

Full list of Australian players in IPL 2025 mega auction