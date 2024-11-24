IPL 2025 mega auction live time today, teams remaining purse, streaming

All the 10 franchisees are set to spend a total of Rs 641.5 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega auction which is scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.
While Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction with maximum purse and 23 slots to make up a squad, Rajasthan Royals have the lowest remaining purse with 19 slots, including 7 Overseas slots, to fill.
|Remaining purse of all teams
|IPL teams
|Remaining purse
|Remaining slots
|Overseas slot
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 110.5 CR
|23
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 83 CR
|21
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 73 CR
|21
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 69 CR
|20
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 69 CR
|20
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 55 CR
|20
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 51 CR
|19
|6
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 45 CR
|20
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 45 CR
|20
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 41 CR
|19
|7
Pant poised for mega payday at IPL auction
Rishabh Pant is set to be the highlight of the IPL mega auction starting Sunday, with his name expected to spark a bidding war reminiscent of his audacious no-look six at Perth. Among the 577 players going under the hammer, Pant seems poised to become the highest-paid player, with franchises gearing up to break the bank for his signature.
10 teams, Rs 641.5 crore, and 204 slots up for grabs
The 10 franchises will collectively wield Rs 641.5 crore, aiming to fill 204 slots. Punjab Kings, with the largest purse of Rs 110.50 crore, are favourites to lead the charge for Pant. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 83 crore) and Delhi Capitals (Rs 73 crore) are also expected to be serious contenders. Delhi holds a Right to Match (RTM) card, but Pant’s strained ties with the franchise may deter them. Pant’s recent comment, “My retention wasn’t about money for sure,” hints at a reluctant reunion.
Pant’s big question: Breaching the Rs 25 crore mark
Can Pant become the first Indian to surpass Rs 25 crore in an IPL auction? Much depends on how franchises strategise their team composition. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, with only Rs 45 crore each, may not have the budget to pursue him. In contrast, Punjab Kings, under coach Ricky Ponting’s guidance, are reportedly saving their entire purse to secure the star keeper-batter.
Arshdeep Singh: A surprise contender for big bucks
While Pant is the centre of attention, Arshdeep Singh could also spark a bidding frenzy. With an impressive 96 T20 International wickets across three seasons, the young pacer could command a price north of Rs 20 crore. Punjab Kings may consider using their RTM card for him, but the competition is expected to be fierce.
Fast bowlers in high demand
Fast bowlers, both Indian and overseas, are set to dominate the auction. Batters, on the other hand, may see less excitement, as most marquee Indian players—except for Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul—are already retained. These three are also prime candidates for captaincy roles, with franchises like RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings seeking leaders.
Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami among intriguing options
Ishan Kishan, known for his explosive batting, is another name to watch, though Mumbai Indians may not afford to replicate their previous Rs 15.25 crore bid. Mohammed Shami, currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also enters the auction amid mixed predictions. Pundits like Sanjay Manjrekar suggest a lukewarm response, but Shami's performance could challenge such assumptions.
Pant’s auction could set new benchmarks
As teams scramble to craft the perfect combination, Pant’s name could redefine IPL auction records. Whether he breaches the Rs 25 crore mark or falls short, the two-day event promises to showcase the high-stakes drama that IPL auctions are known for.
Full list of Australian players in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Full list of Australian players in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Player
|Country
|Base Price
|C/UC
|Mitchell Starc
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Jake Fraser-Mcgurk
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|David Warner
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Marcus Stoinis
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Josh Inglis
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Tim David
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Spencer Johnson
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Sean Abbott
|Australia
|2 Cr
|Capped
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|1.50 Cr
|Capped
|Jhye Richardson
|Australia
|1.50 Cr
|Capped
|Daniel Sams
|Australia
|1.50 Cr
|Capped
|Riley Meredith
|Australia
|1.50 Cr
|Capped
|Lance Morris
|Australia
|1.25 Cr
|Capped
|Ashton Agar
|Australia
|1.25 Cr
|Capped
|Nathan Ellis
|Australia
|1.25 Cr
|Capped
|Aaron Hardie
|Australia
|1.25 Cr
|Capped
|Chris Green
|Australia
|1 Cr
|Capped
|Alex Carey
|Australia
|1 Cr
|Capped
|Ashton Turner
|Australia
|1 Cr
|Capped
|Ben McDermott
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Josh Philippe
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Tanveer Sangha
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Matthew Short
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|William Sutherland
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Xavier Bartlett
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Cooper Connolly
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Hilton Cartwright
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Michael Neser
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|75 Lakh
|Capped
|Joshua Brown
|Australia
|30 Lakh
|Uncapped
|Oliver Davies
|Australia
|30 Lakh
|Uncapped
Check out the full list of capped Indian players for IPL 2025 auctions
|Full list of Indian capped players in IPL 2025 mega auction
|Player
|Country
|Base Price
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|2 Cr
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|2 Cr
|Arshdeep Singh
|India
|2 Cr
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|2 Cr
|KL Rahul
|India
|2 Cr
|Mohammad Shami
|India
|2 Cr
|Mohammad Siraj
|India
|2 Cr
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|2 Cr
|Ravichandaran Ashwin
|India
|2 Cr
|Venkatesh Iyer
|India
|2 Cr
|Harshal Patel
|India
|2 Cr
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|2 Cr
|Syed Khaleel Ahmed
|India
|2 Cr
|Avesh Khan
|India
|2 Cr
|Prasidh Krishna
|India
|2 Cr
|T. Natarajan
|India
|2 Cr
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|2 Cr
|Washington Sundar
|India
|2 Cr
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|2 Cr
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|2 Cr
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|2 Cr
|Mukesh Kumar
|India
|2 Cr
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|2 Cr
|Ajinkya Rahane
|India
|1.50 Cr
|Nitish Rana
|India
|1.50 Cr
|Akash Deep
|India
|1 Cr
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|1 Cr
|Jitesh Sharma
|India
|1 Cr
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|1 Cr
|Mayank Agarawal
|India
|1 Cr
|Shahbaz Ahamad
|India
|1 Cr
|Jaydev Unadkat
|India
|1 Cr
|Krishnappa Gowtham
|India
|1 Cr
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|75 Lakh
|Prithvi Shaw
|India
|75 Lakh
|K.S Bharat
|India
|75 Lakh
|Manish Pandey
|India
|75 Lakh
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|75 Lakh
|R. Sai Kishore
|India
|75 Lakh
|Umran Malik
|India
|75 Lakh
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|75 Lakh
|Jayant Yadav
|India
|75 Lakh
|Kuldeep Sen
|India
|75 Lakh
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|75 Lakh
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|75 Lakh
|Navdeep Saini
|India
|75 Lakh
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|75 Lakh
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|75 Lakh
IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE TIME TODAY, IPL auction live streaming and telecast details
When will the IPL 2025 mega auction take place?
IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 (Sunday) and November 25 (Monday).
What is the venue of the IPL 2025 mega auction?
Saudi Arabia's Jeddah is the venue of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
What will be the live timings for the IPL 2025 mega auction?
With over 200 slots up for grabs, the IPL 2025 mega auction starts at 3 AM IST today.
Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction?
Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction. Star Select 1 HD/SD and Star Select 2 HD/SD will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction in India.
How to watch live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction?
The cricket fans can watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction on Jio Cinema app and website.
Full list of retained players by all the 10 IPL teams
|Chennai Super Kings retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Matheesha Pathirana (13 cr)
|Retention 3
|Shivam Dube (12 cr)
|Retention 4
|Ravindra Jadeja (18 cr)
|Retention 5
|MS Dhoni (4 cr)
|Delhi Capitals retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Axar Patel (16.50 cr)
|Retention 2
|Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr)
|Retention 3
|Tristan Stubbs (10 cr)
|Retention 4
|Abishek Porel (4 cr)
|Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Rinku Singh (13 cr)
|Retention 2
|Varun Chakravarthy (12 cr)
|Retention 3
|Sunil Narine (12 cr)
|Retention 4
|Andre Russell (12 cr)
|Retention 5
|Harshit Rana (4 cr)
|Retention 6
|Ramandeep Singh (4 cr)
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Virat Kohli (21 cr)
|Retention 2
|Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
|Retention 3
|Yash Dayal (5 cr)
|Lucknow Super Giants retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Nicholas Pooran (21 cr)
|Retention 2
|Ravi Bishnoi (11 cr)
|Retention 3
|Mayank Yadav (11 cr)
|Retention 4
|Mohsin Khan (4 cr)
|Retention 5
|Ayush Badoni (4 cr)
|Punjab Kings retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Shashank Singh (5.5 cr)
|Retention 2
|Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)
|Mumbai Indians retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr)
|Retention 3
|Hardik Pandya (16.35 cr)
|Retention 4
|Rohit Sharma (16.30 cr)
|Retention 5
|Tilak Varma (8 cr)
|SunRisers Hyderabad retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Heinrich Klaasen (23 cr)
|Retention 2
|Pat Cummins (18 cr)
|Retention 3
|Abhishek Sharma (14 cr)
|Retention 4
|Travis Head (14 cr)
|Retention 5
|Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 cr)
|Rajasthan Royals retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Sanju Samson (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 cr)
|Retention 3
|Riyan Parag (14 cr)
|Retention 4
|Dhruv Jurel (14 cr)
|Retention 5
|Shimron Hetmyer (11 cr)
|Retention 6
|Sandeep Sharma (4 cr)
|Gujarat Titans retained players list
|Category
|Player name and IPL salary in rupees
|Retention 1
|Rashid Khan (18 cr)
|Retention 2
|Shubman Gill (16.50 cr)
|Retention 3
|Sai Sudharsan (8.50 cr)
|Retention 4
|Rahul Tewatia (4 cr)
|Retention 5
|Shahrukh Khan (4 cr)