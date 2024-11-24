IPL 2025 mega auction live time today, teams remaining purse, streaming

Business Standard
All the 10 franchisees are set to spend a total of Rs 641.5 crore during the IPL 2025 Mega auction which is scheduled to take place on November 24 and 25 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah.

While Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2025 mega auction with maximum purse and 23 slots to make up a squad, Rajasthan Royals have the lowest remaining purse with 19 slots, including 7 Overseas slots, to fill.
 
Remaining purse of all teams
IPL teams Remaining purse Remaining slots Overseas slot
Punjab Kings Rs 110.5 CR 23 8
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 83 CR 21 7
Delhi Capitals Rs 73 CR 21 7
Gujarat Titans Rs 69 CR 20 7
Lucknow Super Giants Rs 69 CR 20 7
Chennai Super Kings Rs 55 CR 20 7
Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 51 CR 19 6
Mumbai Indians Rs 45 CR 20 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 45 CR 20 5
Rajasthan Royals Rs 41 CR 19 7
 
Pant poised for mega payday at IPL auction
  Rishabh Pant is set to be the highlight of the IPL mega auction starting Sunday, with his name expected to spark a bidding war reminiscent of his audacious no-look six at Perth. Among the 577 players going under the hammer, Pant seems poised to become the highest-paid player, with franchises gearing up to break the bank for his signature.
 
10 teams, Rs 641.5 crore, and 204 slots up for grabs
   The 10 franchises will collectively wield Rs 641.5 crore, aiming to fill 204 slots. Punjab Kings, with the largest purse of Rs 110.50 crore, are favourites to lead the charge for Pant. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Rs 83 crore) and Delhi Capitals (Rs 73 crore) are also expected to be serious contenders. Delhi holds a Right to Match (RTM) card, but Pant’s strained ties with the franchise may deter them. Pant’s recent comment, “My retention wasn’t about money for sure,” hints at a reluctant reunion.
 
Pant’s big question: Breaching the Rs 25 crore mark
   Can Pant become the first Indian to surpass Rs 25 crore in an IPL auction? Much depends on how franchises strategise their team composition. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, with only Rs 45 crore each, may not have the budget to pursue him. In contrast, Punjab Kings, under coach Ricky Ponting’s guidance, are reportedly saving their entire purse to secure the star keeper-batter. 
 
Arshdeep Singh: A surprise contender for big bucks
  While Pant is the centre of attention, Arshdeep Singh could also spark a bidding frenzy. With an impressive 96 T20 International wickets across three seasons, the young pacer could command a price north of Rs 20 crore. Punjab Kings may consider using their RTM card for him, but the competition is expected to be fierce.
 
Fast bowlers in high demand
   Fast bowlers, both Indian and overseas, are set to dominate the auction. Batters, on the other hand, may see less excitement, as most marquee Indian players—except for Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul—are already retained. These three are also prime candidates for captaincy roles, with franchises like RCB, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and Punjab Kings seeking leaders.
 
Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami among intriguing options
  Ishan Kishan, known for his explosive batting, is another name to watch, though Mumbai Indians may not afford to replicate their previous Rs 15.25 crore bid. Mohammed Shami, currently playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, also enters the auction amid mixed predictions. Pundits like Sanjay Manjrekar suggest a lukewarm response, but Shami's performance could challenge such assumptions.
 
Pant’s auction could set new benchmarks
   As teams scramble to craft the perfect combination, Pant’s name could redefine IPL auction records. Whether he breaches the Rs 25 crore mark or falls short, the two-day event promises to showcase the high-stakes drama that IPL auctions are known for. 
  
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full list of marquee players
2025 Set First Name Surname Country Base Price (INR)
M1 Jos Buttler England 2 Cr
M1 Shreyas Iyer India 2 Cr
M1 Rishabh Pant India 2 Cr
M1 Kagiso Rabada South Africa 2 Cr
M1 Arshdeep Singh India 2 Cr
M1 Mitchell Starc Australia 2 Cr
M2 Yuzvendra Chahal India 2 Cr
M2 Liam Livingstone England 2 Cr
M2 David Miller South Africa 1.5 Cr
M2 KL Rahul India 2 Cr
M2 Mohammad Shami India 2 Cr
M2 Mohammad Siraj India 2 Cr
  

Full list of Australian players in IPL 2025 mega auction 

 
Full list of Australian players in IPL 2025 mega auction
Player Country Base Price C/UC
Mitchell Starc Australia 2 Cr Capped
Jake Fraser-Mcgurk Australia 2 Cr Capped
David Warner Australia 2 Cr Capped
Mitchell Marsh Australia 2 Cr Capped
Glenn Maxwell Australia 2 Cr Capped
Marcus Stoinis Australia 2 Cr Capped
Josh Hazlewood Australia 2 Cr Capped
Adam Zampa Australia 2 Cr Capped
Josh Inglis Australia 2 Cr Capped
Tim David Australia 2 Cr Capped
Spencer Johnson Australia 2 Cr Capped
Steve Smith Australia 2 Cr Capped
Sean Abbott Australia 2 Cr Capped
Jason Behrendorff Australia 1.50 Cr Capped
Jhye Richardson Australia 1.50 Cr Capped
Daniel Sams Australia 1.50 Cr Capped
Riley Meredith Australia 1.50 Cr Capped
Lance Morris Australia 1.25 Cr Capped
Ashton Agar Australia 1.25 Cr Capped
Nathan Ellis Australia 1.25 Cr Capped
Aaron Hardie Australia 1.25 Cr Capped
Chris Green Australia 1 Cr Capped
Alex Carey Australia 1 Cr Capped
Ashton Turner Australia 1 Cr Capped
Ben McDermott Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Josh Philippe Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Tanveer Sangha Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Matthew Short Australia 75 Lakh Capped
William Sutherland Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Ben Dwarshuis Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Xavier Bartlett Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Cooper Connolly Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Hilton Cartwright Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Michael Neser Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Andrew Tye Australia 75 Lakh Capped
Joshua Brown Australia 30 Lakh Uncapped
Oliver Davies Australia 30 Lakh Uncapped
     

Check out the full list of capped Indian players for IPL 2025 auctions

Full list of Indian capped players in IPL 2025 mega auction
Player Country Base Price
Shreyas Iyer India 2 Cr
Rishabh Pant India 2 Cr
Arshdeep Singh India 2 Cr
Yuzvendra Chahal India 2 Cr
KL Rahul India 2 Cr
Mohammad Shami India 2 Cr
Mohammad Siraj India 2 Cr
Devdutt Padikkal India 2 Cr
Ravichandaran Ashwin India 2 Cr
Venkatesh Iyer India 2 Cr
Harshal Patel India 2 Cr
Ishan Kishan India 2 Cr
Syed Khaleel Ahmed India 2 Cr
Avesh Khan India 2 Cr
Prasidh Krishna India 2 Cr
T. Natarajan India 2 Cr
Krunal Pandya India 2 Cr
Washington Sundar India 2 Cr
Shardul Thakur India 2 Cr
Deepak Chahar India 2 Cr
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 2 Cr
Mukesh Kumar India 2 Cr
Umesh Yadav India 2 Cr
Ajinkya Rahane India 1.50 Cr
Nitish Rana India 1.50 Cr
Akash Deep India 1 Cr
Tushar Deshpande India 1 Cr
Jitesh Sharma India 1 Cr
Rahul Chahar India 1 Cr
Mayank Agarawal India 1 Cr
Shahbaz Ahamad India 1 Cr
Jaydev Unadkat India 1 Cr
Krishnappa Gowtham India 1 Cr
Rahul Tripathi India 75 Lakh
Prithvi Shaw India 75 Lakh
K.S Bharat India 75 Lakh
Manish Pandey India 75 Lakh
Deepak Hooda India 75 Lakh
R. Sai Kishore India 75 Lakh
Umran Malik India 75 Lakh
Ishant Sharma India 75 Lakh
Jayant Yadav India 75 Lakh
Kuldeep Sen India 75 Lakh
Sarfaraz Khan India 75 Lakh
Shivam Mavi India 75 Lakh
Navdeep Saini India 75 Lakh
Chetan Sakariya India 75 Lakh
Sandeep Warrier India 75 Lakh
 
 

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE TIME TODAY, IPL auction live streaming and telecast details

 
When will the IPL 2025 mega auction take place?
 
IPL 2025 mega auction will take place on November 24 (Sunday) and November 25 (Monday).
 
What is the venue of the IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
Saudi Arabia's Jeddah is the venue of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
 
What will be the live timings for the IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
With over 200 slots up for grabs, the IPL 2025 mega auction starts at 3 AM IST today.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction. Star Select 1 HD/SD and Star Select 2 HD/SD will live telecast IPL 2025 mega auction in India.
 
How to watch live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction?
 
The cricket fans can watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 mega auction on Jio Cinema app and website. 

Full list of retained players by all the 10 IPL teams

  
Chennai Super Kings retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 cr)
Retention 2 Matheesha Pathirana (13 cr)
Retention 3 Shivam Dube (12 cr)
Retention 4 Ravindra Jadeja (18 cr)
Retention 5 MS Dhoni (4 cr)
 
 
Delhi Capitals retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Axar Patel (16.50 cr)
Retention 2 Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr)
Retention 3 Tristan Stubbs (10 cr)
Retention 4 Abishek Porel (4 cr)
 
Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Rinku Singh (13 cr)
Retention 2 Varun Chakravarthy (12 cr)
Retention 3 Sunil Narine (12 cr)
Retention 4 Andre Russell (12 cr)
Retention 5 Harshit Rana (4 cr)
Retention 6 Ramandeep Singh (4 cr)
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Virat Kohli (21 cr)
Retention 2 Rajat Patidar (11 cr)
Retention 3 Yash Dayal (5 cr)
 
Lucknow Super Giants retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Nicholas Pooran (21 cr)
Retention 2 Ravi Bishnoi (11 cr)
Retention 3 Mayank Yadav (11 cr)
Retention 4 Mohsin Khan (4 cr)
Retention 5 Ayush Badoni (4 cr)
 
Punjab Kings retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Shashank Singh (5.5 cr)
Retention 2 Prabhsimran Singh (4 cr)
 
Mumbai Indians retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Jasprit Bumrah (18 cr)
Retention 2 Suryakumar Yadav (16.35 cr)
Retention 3 Hardik Pandya (16.35 cr)
Retention 4 Rohit Sharma (16.30 cr)
Retention 5 Tilak Varma (8 cr)
 
SunRisers Hyderabad retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Heinrich Klaasen (23 cr)
Retention 2 Pat Cummins (18 cr)
Retention 3 Abhishek Sharma (14 cr)
Retention 4 Travis Head (14 cr)
Retention 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy (6 cr)
 
Rajasthan Royals retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Sanju Samson (18 cr)
Retention 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal (18 cr)
Retention 3 Riyan Parag (14 cr)
Retention 4 Dhruv Jurel (14 cr)
Retention 5 Shimron Hetmyer (11 cr)
Retention 6 Sandeep Sharma (4 cr)
 
Gujarat Titans retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Rashid Khan (18 cr)
Retention 2 Shubman Gill (16.50 cr)
Retention 3 Sai Sudharsan (8.50 cr)
Retention 4 Rahul Tewatia (4 cr)
Retention 5 Shahrukh Khan (4 cr) 
 
 

