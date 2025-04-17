IPL 2025: MI face injury scare, Karn Sharma walks off hurt while fielding

The highly-anticipated IPL 2025 showdown between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently unfolding at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

Sunrisers had a shaky start, with openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head struggling to get going during the powerplay, unable to pierce the infield consistently. Early in the innings, Will Jacks missed a catch off the very first ball of an over, and multiple chances came MI’s way in the first four overs.

Karn Sharma walks off with injury A major talking point, however, was Karn Sharma’s injury scare. On the fifth delivery of the third over, Abhishek mistimed a shot off Deepak Chahar’s bowling. Karn Sharma attempted to take the catch but the ball dipped just short — yet caused significant damage. The veteran spinner immediately signaled for assistance and walked off clutching his hand in visible discomfort. He suffered a split webbing injury, which left his bowling hand bleeding, and was promptly attended to by the medical staff.

Fans were particularly concerned because Karn has been a key performer for Mumbai in the current campaign. He starred in their commanding win over Delhi Capitals earlier this season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where he bagged three crucial wickets in a game-changing spell — his first appearance in IPL 2025.

As of the latest update, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 75/2 after 10 overs, but all eyes are on whether Karn Sharma will return to bowl after the injury, with his absence potentially being a big blow to Mumbai’s bowling unit.