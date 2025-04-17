IPL 2025: Why BCCI fined DC's bowling coach Munaf Patel after RR game?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium In what was easily one of the most dramatic and emotionally charged matches of IPL 2025 so far, Delhi Capitals edged out Rajasthan Royals in a nerve-racking Super Over finish at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. The contest, which had everything from clutch performances to a comedy of errors, saw both teams scoring 188 runs in regulation time before the Capitals held their nerve to walk away with a memorable win.

The win propelled DC back to the top of the points table. However, as DC were celebrating a thrilling finish, the spotlight shifted off the field due to a disciplinary breach involving Delhi Capitals’ bowling coach Munaf Patel, who was fined and penalised for a Code of Conduct violation.

Super Over drama after nail-biting finish

Rajasthan Royals putting up a competitive 188 on the board, thanks to steady contributions from their top and middle order. In response, Delhi Capitals matched the total in a gripping chase that saw momentum swing wildly in both directions. As the final ball was bowled with scores level, the match headed into a Super Over—only the second of the season. The high-stakes clash began withputting up a competitive 188 on the board, thanks to steady contributions from their top and middle order. In response, Delhi Capitals matched the total in a gripping chase that saw momentum swing wildly in both directions. As the final ball was bowled with scores level, the match headed into a Super Over—only the second of the season.

Delhi turned to Mitchell Starc for the crunch over, and the Australian veteran delivered under pressure, restricting Rajasthan to just 11 runs. In reply, KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs were clinical, with Stubbs smashing a colossal six over deep mid-wicket to finish the chase in just four deliveries.

Munaf Patel penalised for breach of conduct

Also Read

Amid the celebrations, controversy erupted involving Delhi’s bowling coach Munaf Patel, as for the first time in IPL 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) penalised a support staff member for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The league confirmed on Thursday that Munaf was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point.

According to the IPL statement, Munaf admitted to a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20 — pertaining to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game — and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee.

While the official statement did not elaborate on the specifics, reports and viral footage from the match suggest that Munaf got into a heated argument with the fourth umpire during Delhi’s bowling innings. The disagreement reportedly stemmed from Munaf attempting to send a tactical message onto the field via a substitute fielder — something the umpires appeared to object to.

Delhi Capitals' second disciplinary incident this season

Delhi Capitals have been pulled up by the authorities this season. Just weeks earlier, team captain Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakh following their only defeat so far — against Mumbai Indians — due to a slow over rate. This incident marks the second timehave been pulled up by the authorities this season. Just weeks earlier, team captain Axar Patel was fined Rs 12 lakh following their only defeat so far — against Mumbai Indians — due to a slow over rate.

Despite these disciplinary setbacks, the Capitals’ performances on the field have been stellar, with both their domestic stars and overseas recruits delivering match-winning efforts consistently.