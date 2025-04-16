Samson injury: Here's why Sanju Samson walked back to the pavilion

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals look like they have finally found their form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Coming to Delhi after two consecutive losses, they first held Delhi Capitals to a par total—as per the venue’s nature—of 188, before adding 63 runs without loss in the powerplay during the chase. However, despite everything going in their favour, the double R were dealt a huge blow as their skipper Sanju Samson was retired hurt in the sixth over after picking up a side strain.

Samson was hit off Vipraj Nigam’s delivery and looked uncomfortable straight away. He tried to bat again but, after facing one more ball, decided to retire hurt and walk back to the pavilion. He scored 31 runs off 19 balls and added 61 runs for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal. The true nature and severity of Samson’s injury is still unknown.

DC vs RR first innings recap

Delhi Capitals posted a competitive total of 188 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in Match 32 of IPL 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. After being asked to bat first, DC got off to a flying start as Abhishek Porel smashed 23 runs in the second over. However, they lost quick wickets, with Jake Fraser falling to Jofra Archer and Karun Nair getting run out for a duck. KL Rahul and Porel then added a crucial 63-run stand to revive the innings. Porel missed his half-century by just one run, while Rahul scored 38. Skipper Axar Patel chipped in with a valuable 34 to keep the scoreboard ticking. In the final overs, Tristan Stubbs remained unbeaten on 34 and was well supported by Ashutosh Sharma with 15 not out. Their 42-run stand helped DC finish strong. Rajasthan Royals now face the task of chasing 189 to stop DC from going top of the table.