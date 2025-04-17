Check the full list of matches with Super Over finish in IPL history

On Wednesday night, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 witnessed one of its most thrilling finishes as Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the first Super Over game of the IPL since 2021. The regulation time of the match ended with both teams scoring 188 runs. Rajasthan Royals, batting first in the Super Over, scored 11 runs, which was chased down by Delhi Capitals in just four balls.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium Notably, this was Delhi Capitals' fifth Super Over finish and fourth Super Over win in the IPL, making them the most successful team in the league in terms of Super Overs.

Punjab Kings are second on the list with four Super Over wins, while Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are joint third with two wins each.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad also have one Super Over win each to their name.

Check full list of Super Overs in IPL

Also Read

Season Match Result/Scorecard Tie Score IPL 2009 KKR vs RR Rajasthan Royals won 150 IPL 2010 CSK vs KXIP Kings XI Punjab won 136 IPL 2013 SRH vs RCB Sunrisers Hyderabad won 130 IPL 2013 RCB vs DD Royal Challengers Bangalore won 152 IPL 2014 KKR vs RR Rajasthan Royals won 152 IPL 2015 RR vs KXIP Kings XI Punjab won 191 IPL 2017 GL vs MI Mumbai Indians won 153 IPL 2019 DC vs KKR Delhi Capitals won 185 IPL 2019 MI vs SRH Mumbai Indians won 153 IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP Delhi Capitals won 157 IPL 2020 RCB vs MI Royal Challengers Bangalore won 201 IPL 2020 SRH vs KKR Kolkata Knight Riders won 163 IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP Kings XI Punjab won 176 IPL 2021 SRH vs DC Delhi Capitals won 159 IPL 2025 DC vs RR Delhi Capitals won 188

When was the Super Over introduced in the IPL?

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Why BCCI fined DC's bowling coach Munaf Patel after RR game? The Super Over rule was introduced in the IPL back in 2009, during its second edition. The first Super Over in the IPL was played the very same year, with Rajasthan Royals defeating Kolkata Knight Riders. IPL 2020 saw the most number of Super Over finishes, with four matches decided in this manner.

The gap between the last two Super Overs was the longest in IPL history between two tied games, with the previous one played in IPL 2021 before Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals were involved in one in IPL 2025.

The strangest decision in a Super Over in the IPL came in 2014, when the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was tied even in the Super Over. Rajasthan Royals were then declared the winners on the basis of a higher boundary count.