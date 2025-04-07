IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Bumrah returns to competitive cricket after 4 months

As Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium, the news that got MI fans cheering before even the first ball was seeing their star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, marking his bowling run-up in the buildup. This indicates that the Indian pace spearhead will be making his return to the MI lineup after a long injury hiatus following the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia. Check MI vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES here The news was confirmed later on during the toss by skipper Hardik Pandya which was followed by a huge cheer from the blue army at the Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma back into the line-up Another good news for the MI side was thatRohit Sharma is also back into the eleven after suffering an injury earlier on.

Jasprit Bumrah has been sidelined since January due to a stress reaction in his lower back, which he sustained during the Test series in Australia. This injury kept him out of several important fixtures, including the Champions Trophy. Since then, Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation under medical supervision. Recently, he rejoined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His return will significantly boost MI’s bowling attack, particularly in the death overs, an area where they have struggled in his absence. RCB, coming into the match with momentum, will be eager to capitalize on MI’s inconsistency. However, with Bumrah ready to start, his return provides a timely boost to MI's bowling unit in what is shaping up to be a crucial encounter for both teams.