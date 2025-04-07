IPL 2025: How Rajat's RCB can turn their fortunes against MI at Wankhede

Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) , who started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season with two emphatic wins over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings, suffered a huge eight-wicket loss against Gujarat Titans in their last game. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they take on struggling Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. RCB, despite their recent loss, will be favourites against MI given their team composition so far. They have a strong opening pair in the form of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli, skipper Rajat himself is taking charge of the middle order, and their bowlers are bowling on point, which gives them a realistic chance to end their trophy drought in 2025.

Keeping all this in mind, let us take a look at why RCB have the scales tipped in their favour in their clash against MI on Monday.

Aggressive opening pair

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s opening duo of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt has been among the most consistent in IPL 2025, with both registering at least one fifty this season. Their strong starts have played a key role in RCB’s batting success, as they currently boast the second-highest average for opening partnerships in the tournament—trailing only Gujarat Titans.

However, in their previous outing, both openers fell cheaply against GT, struggling against the new ball. As they gear up to face Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, they will be eager to make amends. Virat, in particular, will draw confidence from his impressive IPL record at the venue, where he has delivered several memorable knocks.

Phil Salt, on the other hand, is yet to leave a mark against Mumbai Indians in his two appearances against them. The dynamic English batter will be looking to change that narrative with a solid performance in this key fixture.

Strong middle order

RCB faced a rare challenge with their middle order against GT when the top batters fell early, leaving them at a shaky 42/4 just after the powerplay. However, instead of crumbling, the middle order rose to the occasion. Liam Livingstone led the fightback with a well-paced half-century, while Jitesh Sharma and Tim David played important supporting roles, ensuring the innings stayed on track.

Their combined efforts helped RCB recover strongly, adding over 125 runs after the fourth wicket and guiding the team to a respectable total of 170. Even though the match ended in a loss, the solid performance from the middle order was a major takeaway. It showed that RCB have reliable depth in their batting line-up, with multiple players capable of stepping up when the top order does not fire. This kind of balance could be key for the team as the tournament progresses.

Bowlers keeping things tight in powerplay

RCB have found solid footing with the ball in the powerplay, thanks to the experienced duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. In each of their three IPL 2025 matches so far, RCB have managed to claim at least one wicket during the first six overs. Their most recent game was no exception, as Bhuvneshwar struck early to dismiss a threatening Shubman Gill and give his team a strong start.

However, despite the early success, RCB’s bowlers could not maintain pressure, allowing Gujarat Titans’ batters to regain control and dominate the remainder of the innings. It turned out to be a rare off-day for their pace attack—one they will be eager to move on from as they prepare to face Mumbai Indians in their upcoming clash.

Statistically, RCB boast the best economy rate in the powerplay in IPL 2025, conceding just 7.3 runs per over—better than PBKS (8.5) and GT (8.8). Their opponents’ scores at the end of the powerplay across matches are: 60/1 vs KKR, 30/3 vs CSK, and 42/1 vs GT, showing their early bowling strength.