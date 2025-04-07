IPL 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 MI vs RCB: Mumbai pitch report and Wankhede Stadium key stats Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 7, in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams have previously played against each other 11 times at this venue, out of which MI have won 8 matches while RCB have won thrice. However, the story of the ongoing Season 18 is very different, as Mumbai, under skipper Hardik Pandya, are trailing at number eight in the points table, while RCB, under Rajat Patidar, despite their loss against GT in the last game, are at number three—just behind DC and GT.

But so is the nature of the IPL—previous records do not matter much once the game begins. Before these two captains take the field for their Monday clash, let us see who has the upper hand in terms of leadership records and what could be their playing 11 for the match.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Hardik Pandya, who left MI for GT back in 2022, returned to his old team in IPL 2024 and has since been leading them. However, his numbers in IPL 2025 as skipper are not as promising as MI fans had expected.

Matches: 4

Wins: 1

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 33.33

Rajat Patidar's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Also Read

Patidar was announced RCB captain in a shock move ahead of IPL 2025. However, the management’s decision is turning out to be a wise one, as Patidar has so far led RCB thrice this season and has lost only once.

Matches: 3

Wins: 2

Losses: 1

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 66.66

MI playing 11 vs RCB (probable)

Mumbai Indians find themselves under pressure after yet another sluggish start to their IPL campaign, managing just one win from their first four games. With batting form being a major concern, only two players – Suryakumar Yadav (177 runs) and Ryan Rickelton – have crossed the half-century mark so far this season, the lowest fifty count among all 10 teams.

Former captain Rohit Sharma’s availability remains uncertain after missing the last match due to a knee injury suffered at the nets. His return could provide the top order with much-needed stability. Meanwhile, Tilak Varma continues to get starts but is yet to convert them into meaningful scores.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Can Mumbai Indians find answers to their batting woes vs RCB? Skipper Hardik Pandya showed glimpses of form with the bat (28 off 16) and shone with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul in a losing cause. However, MI’s lack of firepower in the lower order continues to hurt their finishing ability.

There is good news with Jasprit Bumrah rejoining the squad, but his match fitness remains a question mark ahead of the clash with RCB. Their only win so far came against KKR, which they will hope to use as a confidence booster going forward.

MI playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Trent Boult

Impact player: Mitchell Santner/ Rohit Sharma

MI squad for IPL 2025:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar

RCB playing 11 vs MI (probable)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have looked sharper and more balanced than MI, currently sitting in third place on the points table. They will look to bounce back quickly after their recent loss to Gujarat Titans and capitalise on MI’s batting issues.

Virat Kohli, who started the season with an unbeaten 59, has been inconsistent since, but RCB’s batting lineup still packs a punch. Phil Salt and Devdutt Padikkal have brought early aggression, while skipper Rajat Patidar offers solidity in the middle.

Tim David, a former MI player, could be a key asset in this clash. His familiarity with Wankhede’s short boundaries and conditions might give RCB an edge during the death overs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How Rajat's RCB can turn their fortunes against MI at Wankhede The bowling department is headlined by Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bring control with the new ball. However, RCB’s spinners are yet to make a significant impact, and the team may look to tweak combinations depending on pitch behaviour.

RCB playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact player: Rasikh Salam/ Swapnil Singh

RCB squad for IPL 2025:

Check out the players' match-up ahead of MI vs RCB match here. The players battle stats will help you to create Mumbai vs Bengaluru fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts. Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.