IPL 2025: 'No, not right now' - MS Dhoni quashes retirement rumour

MSD said he is still playing the IPL & takes it 1 year at a time, adding that he is 43 & will be 44 by the time IPL 2025 ends, after which he will have 10 months to decide whether to take retirement

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni in Indian Premier League while representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 12:11 PM IST
The man, the myth, the legend – MS Dhoni – returned to the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on the back of enormous support from fans, many of whom would save their data packs just to watch their beloved 'Thala' come out to bat.
 
However, the Dhoni-fan love affair has not been ideal so far in IPL 2025, with India’s greatest finisher unable to turn back the clock, failing to take his team over the line in two consecutive games.
 
Amid criticism from cricket experts over his approach, a rumour about Dhoni’s retirement took centre stage when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosted Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. 
 
With Dhoni’s parents in attendance at MA Chidambaram Stadium, fans took to social media to speculate about his possible retirement.
 
But, as always, MS Dhoni stumped his fans and gave them a fresh wave of hope, announcing in a podcast that he is certainly not going to hang up his boots during the ongoing season of the IPL.

"No, not right now. I am still playing the IPL. I have kept it very simple, I take it one year at a time. I am 43, by the time IPL 2025 finishes, I will be 44, so after that I have 10 months to decide if I would play or not. But it is not me deciding, it is my body that decides. So, one year at a time, we will see after that," Dhoni said in the podcast.
 
Earlier, mediapersons questioned CSK head coach Stephen Fleming about Dhoni’s retirement after the CSK vs DC match, and Fleming said he no longer discusses the topic with Dhoni. 
 
"I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him still. He is still going strong. I don't even ask [about his future] these days," Fleming said after the match.
 
Here’s what Dhoni had said on his retirement before IPL 2025:
 
  • "I've retired since 2019, so it will be quite some time. What I've been doing in the meantime is just wanting to enjoy cricket for the last, whatever few years I will be able to play," Dhoni had said ahead of IPL 2025.
  • "I want to enjoy it, as I did as a child when I was in school. When I lived in a colony, 4 p.m. was sports time, so we'd go and play cricket more often than not. But if the weather didn't permit, we used to play football. I want to play with the same kind of innocence – but it is easier said than done."
 
IPL 2025: MI vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming  MS Dhoni's criticism on not taking retirement 
MS Dhoni has come under sharp criticism from several former India players, including Manoj Tiwary, who believes the legendary cricketer should have retired after the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
 
"Pardon me if I sound a bit harsh, but he should have called it a day after IPL 2023 — that was the ideal moment,” Tiwary said during a discussion on Cricbuzz. “With the immense respect he commands, fans have barely seen him over the past two seasons, and now his presence seems to be fading. Just look at the reaction of Chennai supporters — taking to the streets, giving emotional interviews — it says a lot."
 
He further questioned the logic of Dhoni’s limited batting role. "He is definitely putting in the effort. Even Stephen Fleming admitted Dhoni cannot bat beyond 10 overs. But what I find difficult to understand is this — if you can field for over 20 overs, sprint, crouch, dive for catches, effect runouts — your knee seems fine. But when it comes to contributing with the bat to help the team win, suddenly it’s about limiting to 10 overs," Tiwary said.
 
"All decisions are being taken with Dhoni at the centre, yet nothing seems to be clicking for the team. I think a tough call needs to be made, and someone should make him realise that this is no longer working — it may be time to step away," he added.

MS Dhoni stats in IPL

 
MS Dhoni Batting & keeping stats in IPL history
Year Mat No Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s CT ST
Career 268 98 5319 84* 39.4 3867 137.55 0 24 368 256 153 45
2025 4 3 76 30* 76 55 138.18 0 0 5 4 1 3
2024 14 8 161 37* 53.67 73 220.55 0 0 14 13 10 0
2023 16 8 104 32* 26 57 182.46 0 0 3 10 7 3
2022 14 6 232 50* 33.14 188 123.4 0 1 21 10 9 0
2021 16 4 114 18* 16.28 107 106.54 0 0 12 3 13 0
2020 14 4 200 47* 25 172 116.27 0 0 16 7 15 1
2019 15 7 416 84* 83.2 309 134.62 0 3 22 23 11 5
2018 16 9 455 79* 75.83 302 150.66 0 3 24 30 11 3
2017 16 4 290 61* 26.36 250 116 0 1 15 16 10 3
2016 14 5 284 64* 40.57 210 135.23 0 1 18 14 8 4
2015 17 5 372 53 31 305 121.96 0 1 27 17 8 3
2014 16 10 371 57* 74.2 250 148.4 0 1 22 20 3 1
2013 18 5 461 67* 41.9 283 162.89 0 4 32 25 15 2
2012 19 5 358 51* 29.83 278 128.77 0 1 26 9 12 2
2011 16 4 392 70* 43.55 247 158.7 0 2 25 23 5 5
2010 13 2 287 66* 31.88 210 136.66 0 2 26 8 5 6
2009 14 5 332 58* 41.5 261 127.2 0 2 22 9 4 4
2008 16 4 414 65 41.4 310 133.54 0 2 38 15 6 0
 
First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

