IPL 2025: Can Mumbai Indians find answers to their batting woes vs RCB?

Underwhelming opening

MI’s struggles at the top of the order have been a recurring theme in IPL 2025, and the issues were once again exposed in the absence of Rohit Sharma during its last match. MI opened with Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton, but this change did little to change its fortunes. Both openers were back in the pavillion by the third over with just 17 runs on the board — yet another disappointing start for the five-time champion.

MI currently has the third-lowest average opening partnership in the league this season, having managed just 16.3 runs per innings. Only Chennai Super Kings (8.3) and Kolkata Knight Riders (15.0) have fared worse in this regard. Among MI’s opening batters, only Ryan Rickelton has managed to score a substantial knock — and that too just once — while others have failed to provide any consistency.

No consistency at number three spot

Also Read

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Will Bumrah, Rohit find a place in MI's playing 11 vs RCB? MI has found itself in a bit of a dilemma when it comes to the number three batting spot in IPL 2025. While Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have formed a relatively stable opening pair when available, the one-down position has seen constant chopping and changing, with no consistent performer yet.

The franchise had high hopes from English all-rounder Will Jacks, who was picked up for a hefty price in the auction and was expected to make the number three spot his own. However, Jacks has not lived up to the expectations so far, managing just around 30 runs across three games. His underwhelming form has prompted MI to test other options.

Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir have both been tried at number three, but neither has managed to deliver a convincing performance. In MI’s last match, Jacks was promoted to open alongside Dhir and looked much more in touch, suggesting he might be better suited higher up the order.

Lack of form among finishers