IPL 2025: Can Mumbai Indians find answers to their batting woes vs RCB?

Mumbai Indians, after losing three of their four matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far, will be hosting high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on Monday. One of the biggest reasons behind MI’s struggles this season has been the failure of its batters to capitalise on the right moments in the match. Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Ryan Rickelton, and Tilak Varma have performed in bits and pieces, while former skipper Rohit Sharma and current skipper Hardik Pandya have failed to live up to the expectations with the bat. MI will need all its batters to be at their best on Monday in order to get back to winning ways. But what are the areas MI needs to cover against RCB to win? Let us take a look.
MI’s struggles at the top of the order have been a recurring theme in IPL 2025, and the issues were once again exposed in the absence of Rohit Sharma during its last match. MI opened with Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton, but this change did little to change its fortunes. Both openers were back in the pavillion by the third over with just 17 runs on the board — yet another disappointing start for the five-time champion.
MI currently has the third-lowest average opening partnership in the league this season, having managed just 16.3 runs per innings. Only Chennai Super Kings (8.3) and Kolkata Knight Riders (15.0) have fared worse in this regard. Among MI’s opening batters, only Ryan Rickelton has managed to score a substantial knock — and that too just once — while others have failed to provide any consistency.
MI has found itself in a bit of a dilemma when it comes to the number three batting spot in IPL 2025. While Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton have formed a relatively stable opening pair when available, the one-down position has seen constant chopping and changing, with no consistent performer yet.
The franchise had high hopes from English all-rounder Will Jacks, who was picked up for a hefty price in the auction and was expected to make the number three spot his own. However, Jacks has not lived up to the expectations so far, managing just around 30 runs across three games. His underwhelming form has prompted MI to test other options.
Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir have both been tried at number three, but neither has managed to deliver a convincing performance. In MI’s last match, Jacks was promoted to open alongside Dhir and looked much more in touch, suggesting he might be better suited higher up the order.
Lack of form among finishers
MI’s finishers are not doing great either, as players like Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya — who usually play this role for the team — have thrown their wickets away at crucial moments. On top of that, in MI’s last match, despite Hardik deciding to take matters into his own hands in the final over, he failed to deliver. That raised multiple eyebrows and has fans questioning his decision-making skills as skipper.